SEBRING — Saturday saw Christmas come for more than 40 families, for 100 children or more at the fifth annual KissMas Toy Drive and Bike Ride.
“This is one of the things I love to do,” said Frankie Glover, general manager of Kiss 107.5 FM, host of the event. “I rode down from Lakeland for this.”
Glover said he rode his bicycle down U.S. 98 to Bartow, turned off on U.S. 17, and then took back roads to Avon Park where Saturday’s event took place in at Donaldson Park.
Kogee Gray, event coordinator, said 30-40 families — about 97 children — had pre-registered for the toy, gift and grocery giveaway, but they still had people coming in all day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“We want every child to have a toy,” said gray, daughter of Avon Park Councilwoman Brenda Gray, who also helped out at the event.
Kogee Gray got involved with this event, she said, because 18 years ago, she started doing charity work with Manifestation Worldwide in Tampa, also known as The Center for Manifestation.
There she ran three food pantries, and still does, but when she moved back to Avon Park five years ago, she saw a need and helped start the Southside Community Resource Center at 1013 S. Delaney Ave.
It helps people pay utility bills and other expenses, Kogee Gray said, and opened a food pantry in February. It started serving 10 people, and served 85 just last week.
“There’s still more need,” Kogee Gray said.
That’s she ended up working at Kiss 107.5 FM and got involved in the annual KissMas Giveaway.
“It’s been my mother’s motto ever since I was a child: ‘Always give back,’” Kogee Gray said.
She said Glover, the local NAACP and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office each asked her to put them in touch with two families in need.
Shathasha “Jazzy” Whigham, one of the Kiss 107 DJs, said the event started at the radio station offices, but with more people coming every year, they took it to Donaldson Park and make it a community party with barbecue, a live radio remote and dancing on the concrete pad between the two main pavilions.
Several kids and parents enjoyed moving to the “Cha-Cha Slide” and other top 40 hits, old and new R&B, Hip Hop and Funk played by Philip ‘DJ Hafody” Hamilton.
Annette Davis Faith Glenn and Mary Daniels made sure every plate got filled and no one went hungry, despite having to fight stiff breezes that threatened to blow away the napkins.
“Every year we’re trying to do [it] bigger and better,” Whigham said. “We want to help as many people as we can.”
Anne Marie Feeney, known a local “event guru,” has also joined the staff at Kiss 107.5 as office manager, and spent much of the event either helping to organize things on site or running out the back way in her Ford Expedition to get whatever was needed.
“Next year, we want to have twice as many bikes,” she said, gesturing to the two to three dozen already lined up to give out.
She said the Sheriff’s Office, Battle of the Bands event and Dragonfly Entertainment all came through with toys this year, along with all other sponsors.
One arrived at noon: Local chiropractor Dr. Tamika Sims and her daughter Christin Morton, who unloaded a bicycle and large stuffed animal from her SUV, with help from both Glover and L.C. “Night Rider” Baker, another DJ.
“We’re looking to get involved more,” said Sims, who co-owns Heartland Racers semi-pro basketball team.
The need is there, Kogee Gray said. They are always looking for more sponsors to join the one who helped out this year and help every year.
Sponsors this year included, in alphabetical order, the city of Avon Park, The Battle of the Bands Inc., Bill Jarrett Ford, Bill Owens Auto Sales, Carolina Church of Christ, Carter’s BBQ of Mulberry and Lake Wales, Dragonfly Entertainment, Donny’s Tire Service, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, It’s Party Time Rentals, Nucor, Pit Stop Drive Thru, the Southside Community Resource Center, Swan’s Mortuary, Taurus Entertainment and WalMart in Avon Park and Wauchula.