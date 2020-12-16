AVON PARK — Last year KISS Radio brought holiday cheer to the children of Avon Park. They are doing it again. Frankie Grover, owner of KISS Radio, Lakeland, says it hasn’t forgotten the community where it started.
Beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, the Very Merry Kissmas Bicycle and Toy Giveaway is being held at Donaldson Park. Co-hosted by The Battle of the Bands Incorporated, a local Veterans 501c3, and sponsored by donations of toys and bikes by Walmart, Nucor, Pit Stop Drive Thru, Carolina Church of Christ, DIK Records, TMG Entertainment, the Booker Ave. Chamber of Commerce, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.
Food will be served first, then the toys will begin to be given out with the bicycle giveaway after that.
“We came back to show our appreciation to the community who supported us when we were here,” Grover said. It’s important to bring positivity to the community to the community during this time of the year, especially this year.
The event is being held with the current health situation in mind. Masks are welcome, but not mandated. Social distancing rules are to be observed. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and supervised at all times. Grover said he wants this to be a safe event for everyone.
