We moved into our downsized home with a lovely modern kitchen. I filled my nice countertops with the toaster, coffee maker, blender, slow cooker, knife block, and stand mixer, leaving plenty of room for food preparation.
As I cooked more from scratch I began to purchase more kitchen toys. Since there are only two of us and recipes seem to be geared for four or more people, I acquired a countertop Food Saver sealing device. I also needed a food processor.
Neighbors gifted us with all kinds of citrus, but my arthritic hands demanded a power juicer. It’s 11-square inch footprint won’t be noticed, I reasoned with myself.
I had made hard-boiled eggs with no issues when I worked but multitasking retired me gets easily distracted. After one near disaster, I bought yet another countertop device for making hard-boiled eggs. Then we got ants. To be safe I bought a sealable canister set for the counter.
When rice boiled over on the stove during one of my distractions, I bought a new-fangled pressure cooker with functions as a rice cooker and allegedly a slow cooker. One of my friends who got one of these combo machines is sorry he got rid of his slow cooker because it is not as good for some of his beloved recipes. Naturally, I kept both.
When the pandemic hit and bread was scarce, I bought a bread maker. My pristine model-like kitchen was gone and replaced by a kitchen that would rival a small restaurant.
Since I no longer have any counter space, I use the cooktop part of my stove for food prep.
Maybe after things are somewhat more normal we can have a yard sale for this stuff and instead of making dinner, I can just make reservations.
Eleanor Chilson
Sebring