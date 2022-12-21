SEBRING — Jim Polatty, president of the Kiwanis of Greater Sebring, donated to The School Board of Highlands County four gift cards for $400 each. The cards were for children that were homeless due to the hurricane.
According to Noelia Martinez, Students in Transition resource assistant for the school district, two families with children were homeless due to fires after Hurricane Ian and one family had to move due to electrical damage, which created a hardship.
Martinez was trying to help an additional family living in a hotel after they relocated to the area from Fort Myers where everything, including their home, was destroyed.
Kiwanis heard of another family in a similar situation and helped them out also with a gift card. The parents were very appreciative of the cards.
The gift cards were to be used for food and clothing for the children. As one parent stated, it came at a very dark time so this will be a wonderful surprise for the children.
Contact Martinez at the School Board, 863-471-5313, ext. 10311 if you too would like to help.
The money for the donations came from a Kiwanis Florida Foundation Hurricane Relief Fund applied for by Kiwanian Bruce Eberly. Kiwanis is a service organization created to help children. New members are always needed. Meetings are the first and third Wednesday of the month at Dee's Restaurant at 7:15 a.m. or the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Come hear more about Big Brothers and Sisters at the Jan. 10 meeting 6 p.m. Contact Jim Polatty for more information at 863-386-4927.