Kiwanis git

From left: President of Kiwanis of Greater Sebring Jim Polatty, Togbah Hohn Lamadine and Noelia Martinez, Students in Transition resource assistant for Highlands County School Board.

 COURTESY/KIWANIS OF SEBRING

SEBRING — Jim Polatty, president of the Kiwanis of Greater Sebring, donated to The School Board of Highlands County four gift cards for $400 each. The cards were for children that were homeless due to the hurricane.

According to Noelia Martinez, Students in Transition resource assistant for the school district, two families with children were homeless due to fires after Hurricane Ian and one family had to move due to electrical damage, which created a hardship.

