Thunder Knicks Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) attempts to guard New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, in New York.

 JULIA NIKHINSON/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

