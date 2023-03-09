SEBRING — On Sunday, while walking the slope of the Highlands County Landfill, county officials saw plenty of discarded batteries mixed into the garbage.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said one or more lithium ion batteries may have been the reason why the landfill caught fire that afternoon.
It’s ironic, because the county has regular household hazardous waste events, including one just this past Saturday, the day before the fire.
BatteriesAccording to information available from the Landfill main office, besides just lithium ion batteries used in laptop computers and other portable electronics, other recyclable batteries include portable power tool batteries; old-style cellular phone batteries; button batteries, such as those in hearing aids, watches, calculators and car remotes; nickel-cadmium batteries, such as those in portable electronics and toys; nickel metal hydride batteries, and battery packs of several batteries wrapped up with one single connector.
Small sealed lead acid batteries, often used in smaller equipment and backup power supplies, can be sent to the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation (RBRC), up to 11 pounds.
Wet cell lead acid batteries, also called car and boat batteries, can be taken to a retailer and traded in for a partial credit on a new battery.
Materials from the county landfill states that alkaline batteries do not need to be recycled and can be disposed of in regular garbage.
What follows are explanations of what substances people can throw away in household garbage and which ones they will need to take to the Highlands County Recycling Center on Skipper Road during the next Household Hazardous Waste event.
ElectronicsOld computers, keyboards, monitors, televisions, compact disc players, and even old iPods and mobile phones can be dropped off during the semi-annual hazardous waste collection.
Oil/Gas/AntifreezeUsed oil, old gasoline and antifreeze are accepted at the Highlands County Recycling Department on Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
PesticidesAny chemical commonly used on a lawn or garden to control weeds or insects may be dropped off at the semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection.
PaintOil-based paints, which require mineral spirits to clean up, cannot be tossed in the garbage.
However, latex paints are water-soluble. All individuals have to do is take off the lid and let it dry up. Once it’s completely dry, it can be put in the household garbage.
Spray paint is a bit more complicated. If the can still contains paint, people will need to dispose of it at one of the Household Hazardous Waste events. If it’s empty, it can be recycled at a voluntary drop-off location.
ChemicalsJust to cover all bases, the following chemicals need to be dropped off at the recycling center during regular hours [See phone number below] or at the semi-annual hazardous waste collections:
- Garden pesticides, household chemicals, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, rechargeable batteries and hearing aid batteries.
- Wood preservatives, liquid furniture polish, clothing spot cleaner, cleaning supplies, carpet cleaner, cleaning solvents and water sealers.
- Brake fluid, automotive cleaners, used oil, paints, paint thinner, paint remover, antifreeze and auto batteries.
If unsure, contact the Highlands County Solid Waste Department at 863-402-7786.