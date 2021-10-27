Led away in restraints, the innocent man would immediately become a criminal throughout the community. Without assistance of social media, newspaper, or radio station to broadcast, whispers of accusations and sharing of gossip about the man began to spread like a disease. Without facts, an indictment had already been rendered. With no more evidence than a few unsubstantiated declarations, the crowd began to chant, “Crucify him!!”
That would never happen today … would it? Unfortunately it occurs far more than we would like to admit. Much like the crowds convicting Jesus as he was delivered to Pilate, we see this on a daily basis in today’s society. Headlines are read and the body of the story is assumed. The target of the article may never get a fair and impartial trial in the thought of the reader if the entire story is not revealed.
Do you think you would not have been one of the people shouting “Crucify him!” to a passing Jesus? Can you honestly say you have never cast judgment on another person without requesting all the facts? Far too often we see a news stories with a baited headline that stirs the emotion of the reader. The headline of any news story, just like the title of a good article or book, is what is intended to draw the reader in. It is the responsibility of the reader to take up and learn more by reading rather than making an assumption of the content based on a few potentially destructive words.
We have no way of interviewing the people that thronged the streets calling for Jesus’ blood to be spilled in a most vile and heinous way, but I would wager a majority would be incapable of giving a good reason as to why they were so set on seeing the death of Jesus other than the fact they heard someone say that He was guilty of something.
In regards to knowledge, the worst thing one can do is allow ourselves to digest someone else’s thoughts. We must read and learn for ourselves. Only reading a headline and believing one can offer a fair assessment to what the content provides is a disservice to the material and a sign of laziness on the part of the reader. Often, a reader will discover a headline completely distorts the meat of the article. For instance, in today’s news cycle you can read a headline such as “Actor shoots and kills cast member while on set.” Now if you stop there and refuse to learn more, you call for action against the actor; the reader wants the actors charged for murder and tossed into prison. Never mind the facts surrounding the unfortunate situation. The reader is only interested in vindication not facts.
Jesus was not guilty of anything. He simply posed a threat to religious leaders whose jobs were on the line. They stood to lose everything they built for themselves. Even though the scriptures had prophesied a coming Messiah, the Pharisees only wanted the crowds to know the headlines, not the truth. They stirred up hate for a man who only loved them. They killed Him so they could remain in power and live a life of luxury. However, the Pharisees had no clue Jesus’ story was only just beginning. They may have taken a life, but He returned!
Jesus was born to die for our sins, no doubt. But perhaps if folks would have read into the scriptures past a headline or what one person told them, they would have rejoiced in witnessing Christ willingly giving up His life so we may live – rather than scream for his bloody violent death. If you are one in a crowd shouting for something, be sure what it is you are calling for.