LAKE PLACID — Spring is nearly upon us, therefore, spring cleaning is on the radar of many. Deep cleaning the house, chasing dust bunnies away and cleaning out closets are in the near future. Piles and piles of unused and ill-fitting clothes will be formed. What do you do with them?
Donating used clothes to charities is a great way to recycle and also get a little tax write off at the same time. However, don’t trust just any donation drop box you come across. They are not all equal, as alert Highlands News-Sun reader Ricardo Gonsalves found out the hard way when he tried to make a recent clothing donation.
Gonsalves was helping with a clothing drive for a local church. When it was over, he took the clothes to the yellow clothing drop box behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Lake Placid.
“I noticed the bin was too full to put any more clothes in it,” Gonsalves said. “I called the 800 number on the sign to tell them it was full and was told it was a scam.”
There is a white box in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie south of town. Gonsalves said it has the identical sticker on the front and sides and looks official. It was also full and had clothes strewn all over the ground and broken furniture around it too.
The sticker on the boxes say “Clothing, Shoes, & Toys Recycle Center.” The next line reads “Giving Back to the Community & Recycling Goods.” In smaller print, the sticker gives donors statistics on landfills that are choked with clothing, etc. There is nothing that identifies an organization or an owner.
The 800 number belongs to the Florida Department of Agriculture Consumer Services, or FDACS.
Max Fulgrath, press secretary for Office of Commissioner Nikki Fried, replied in an email regarding the boxes: “FDACS is the state regulating agency for charities, we do not have collection boxes,” he said.
“They said they get calls like that all the time because their number is on the box,” Gonsalves said, who said someone at FDACS told him the person who owns it, probably takes the items and sells it at the flea market.
“That’s a shame because a lot of those items had tags still on them,” Gaonsalves said. “You think you’re doing something good.”
The collection bins are required to have disclosure statements that include the FDACS Division of Consumer Services phone number (similar to other types of solicitations).
“If the bin shouldn’t be there, you can let the property owner know to reach out to us and we’ll be happy to send an investigator over to see if we can get the bin owner to move it,” Fulgrath replied in a separate email. “We have seen the owners of bins like these sometimes randomly drop them in places without any identifying information. Then people call us because our number is printed on the side.”
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to Lake Placid Code Enforcement Officer Mostyn Mullins and Highlands County Code Enforcement Officer John Owens. FDACS told Mullins the boxes were legitimate and since they were not overflowing, it was fine.
Highlands Counthy Supervisor of Zoning and Planning Linda Conrad said her office called the Winn Dixie corporate office and asked them to make sure the drop box owners had permission. The Highlands News-Sun also asked the corporation and was redirected to the county Code Enforcement.
Conrad said the box south of town in the Winn Dixie Plaza has violations from the clothing accumulated around it. She said Code Enforcement has put an impound sticker on the box and is working with FDACS to have it removed.
There is also a particle board donation box in the parking lot near Cangs Restaurant in the Tower Plaza. This box is painted white and has a stencil that reads “Clothes & Shoes Donation Center Army Wife.” That box does not have an FDACS number or anything that identifies the owner or organization. Mullins said he will be investigating the white box.
To be sure your donations are going where you want them, officials suggest handing them to a person at a thrift store might be the best idea.