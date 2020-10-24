SEBRING — Whether you vote early or on Nov. 3, you have five judges on the ballot for the Florida Supreme Court and the Second District Court of Appeals.
The judges were appointed by past governors and voters get to choose whether or not those judges should be retained.
All are non-party affiliated seats, similar to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, and are expected to be impartial, as with all members of the bench.
However, many served in political positions prior to appointment.
The profiles below, taken from the websites for those courts, are provided here to help voters make an informed decision.
Florida Supreme Court
Justice Carlos G. Muñiz, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019, previously served under Secretary Betsy DeVos as general counsel of the United States Department of Education.
In addition to federal employment and private practice, Muñiz served as deputy attorney general and chief of staff to Attorney General Pam Bondi, as deputy chief of staff and counsel in the Office of the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, as general counsel of the Department of Financial Services and as deputy general counsel to Governor Jeb Bush.
Muñiz graduated from the University of Virginia and from Yale Law School, after which he clerked for Judge José A. Cabranes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and for Judge Thomas A. Flannery of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
He grew up in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., and lives in Tallahassee with his wife and their three children.
Second District Court of Appeal
J. Andrew “Drew” Atkinson, appointed in 2018, earned his law degree from Nova Southeastern University and started out at the Florida Office of the Attorney General in the Criminal Appeals Division, before serving as a deputy solicitor general.
After clerking for the Honorable Melanie G. May of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, he served as assistant general counsel to the governor before practicing with a statewide law firm.
He later served as general counsel for both the Florida Department of State and the Florida Department of Management Services. He was appointed to the Second District Court of Appeal in 2018.
Atkinson, a veteran of the United States Army, was born in Gainesville and raised in Bradenton.
He and his wife have one daughter.
Judge Morris Silberman, appointed in January 2001 and chief judge from July 2011 to June 2013, earned his degree from the University of Florida College of Law in 1982.
He served as a law clerk to Judge Herboth S. Ryder at the Second District Court of Appeal, then worked with law firms in Sarasota and Clearwater, before starting a general civil litigation and appellate practice in 1988, with an emphasis on business and contract disputes.
He has taught at Florida’s Advanced Judicial College and the Conferences of Florida’s Appellate, Circuit and County Court Judges, and has lectured on appellate practice, litigation, ethics, judicial discipline and professionalism.
He is married and has one daughter.
Judge Daniel H. Sleet, appointed by Governor Rick Scott in December 2012, earned his law degree from Cumberland School of Law in 1987 where he was awarded a scholarship his third year as director of trial advocacy.
During his last two years of law school, he served as a magistrate for the City of Birmingham, Alabama, and during his last year of law school, he was a member of the 1987 ATLA national championship mock trial team.
He served as an assistant state attorney for the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office from 1987-1991, then joined the Tampa law firm of Barr, Murman, & Tonelli as an associate attorney in personal injury defense. He became a partner in 1998.
Sleet practiced law for 19 years before being appointed to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in 2005 by Governor Jeb Bush. He was reelected without opposition in 2008.
He is married and has two daughters.
Judge Andrea Teves Smith, appointed by Gov. Scott in January 2019, earned her law degree from Stetson University College of Law in 1994.
Smith joined the firm of Peterson & Myers in Lakeland, later becoming a shareholder of the firm, spending 19 years on business litigation and appellate law in the areas of contract disputes, employment, creditor’s rights, eminent domain and land use law in state and federal court throughout Florida.
Appointed as a judge by Scott in 2013 to the circuit bench of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, she was retained by election in 2014. She served more than five years as a circuit judge in felony, family and civil divisions.
Smith served as legal advisory board member of Florida Southern College, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce General Counsel, secretary of Explorations V Children’s Museum and advisory board member of the Academy of Legal Studies at George Jenkins High School, where she mentors the mock trial team.