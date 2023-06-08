County commissioners gave their first vote in favor of "caveat emptor" for home and land buyers.
They approved an ordinance Tuesday, on first reading, that would require buyers to sign an additional affidavit as part of closing on land or a building.
In doing so, buyers would say that they know whether or not the street for their property address is paved, county-maintained or in line to be either.
It's the culmination of a process that began in December when Commissioner Scott Kirouac and current Commission Chair Chris Campbell said they'd fielded several calls from people upset that garbage trucks can't drive down their rutted sand and clay roads, forcing them to haul their county-issued 95-gallon and 65-gallon garbage carts to the nearest county-maintained road to get collected.
Other impacted services have included emergency (police, fire and medical), parcel/mail and food delivery.
Kirouac said in December that it seemed, based on the number of complaints he's had, that a lot of new residents don't know they're on a non-maintained road with no plans to have it paved, and may have been misinformed by the seller or seller's agent.
Starting in January, county commissioners had County Attorney Sherry Sutphen work on an ordinance to require new land/home buyers to sign an affidavit that they know their road's status.
Meanwhile, they asked Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski to work with Sutphen on setting up the needed forms on his website and in his offices.
Originally, commissioners wanted to have everything ready by March 1, but Kaszubowski said it might take a while for Realtors and title companies to get up to speed.