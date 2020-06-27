A recent letter writer says Kaylee Tuck will protect our Second Amendment rights and American values and I should vote for her accordingly. What are these American values, and where does she stand on other important issues we face? What is her platform?
She may have lots of signage, and a long family tree entrenched in the local business and political scene, but does this make her qualified to deal with the huge legislative issues she will face as our representative? Big signs don't necessarily mean big ideas, and a college degree does not always translate into experience.
I would like to hear her platform, and the other candidates, too. This will help me make a wise choice.
Pat Myers
Sebring