ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Filipe Albuquerque saw an opening and went for it. His reward for the risk was victory Sunday and a renewed shot at the championship.
Albuquerque took the lead of the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend at Road America with help from a lapped car with 24 minutes left in the two-hour, 40-minute race, then held the lead to the finish.
The victory pushed Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor into the lead for the championship in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class and turned the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans into a race for the title between two Acura teams.
“It feels good, but it never lasts long,” Taylor said. “What we’ve learned this year is if you have the points lead, you’re not safe. Every time we get it, it goes the other way again. It’s flip-flopped I don’t know how many times.”
It flip-flopped again when Albuquerque used traffic to pass Oliver Jarvis, who had been leading the race and the DPi standings to that point. Albuquerque pitched the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 around a Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) car driven by Ryan Eversley and past the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 that Jarvis co-drives with Tom Blomqvist.
“I timed it perfectly and took a lot of risks going to the left with half the car on the grass,” Albuquerque said. “Then it was done. It was chaotic.”
Earl Bamber finished second in the No. 02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R he shares with Alex Lynn, while the No. 01 Cadillac Racing sister car co-driven by Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande finished third.
LMP2
Ryan Dalziel has developed quite the love affair for Road America. The Scotsman pulled off the decisive pass for the lead with 11 minutes left in Sunday’s race and went on to claim the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) win with co-driver Dwight Merriman in the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07.
It gave the duo their second straight LMP2 win at the Wisconsin circuit, the 13th IMSA career top-tier series victory for Dalziel and the third for Merriman.
“Since I kind of moved to the States back in 2003, this has always been one of those tracks that always seemed to have clicked with me,” Dalziel said.
Dalziel hounded LMP2 leader Louis Deletraz in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA after a race restart from full-course caution with 36 minutes to go. Both were in fuel-save mode but Dalziel still found his chance to overtake Deletraz in the Canada Corner section of the 4.048-mile track. Two laps later, another yellow flag waved when the No. 60 Acura made contact with the wall in Turn 11 and the race ended under caution.
Deletraz dominated the middle of the race, leading 37 laps until Dalziel pulled off the late pass for the win. By finishing second, the No. 8 and co-driver John Farano retained the LMP2 points lead, though it was trimmed to 33 points over Dalziel, Merriman and the No. 18 with only the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta remaining.
LMP3
It looked routine for Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson. It most certainly was not.
Fraga and Robinson held it together through changing weather conditions to win the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class, the first at the 14-turn, 4,048-mile circuit and the third at the track for Riley Motorsports.
The No. 13 AWA co-driven by Orey Fidani and Matthew Bell finished second, with the No. 54 CORE Autosport co-driven by Jon Bennett and Colin Braun in third.
GTD PRO
Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat drove the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 to a narrow victory over the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, with the No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R placing third.
Despite the .76-second victory, the Lexus team is still 227 points behind the Pfaff Motorsports entry.
GTD
The No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT3 captured the GTD class, with the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 placing second and the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 rounding out the podium.
The two GTD classes will be in action at the Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 26-28.