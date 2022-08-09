ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Filipe Albuquerque saw an opening and went for it. His reward for the risk was victory Sunday and a renewed shot at the championship.

Albuquerque took the lead of the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend at Road America with help from a lapped car with 24 minutes left in the two-hour, 40-minute race, then held the lead to the finish.

Recommended for you