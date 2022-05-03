Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque dominated the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship Presented by Motul at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the second consecutive year. But their first race win of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was anything but straightforward and easy.
Albuquerque triple-stinted the majority of the two-hour, 40-minute race in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international (DPi). He endured intense pressure from a similar Acura DPi fielded by Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian and driven by Tom Blomqvist for more than two hours of that driving time.
The race featured a single, early full-course caution, so the result came down to which driver best navigated heavy traffic as they wound around the 2.238-mile road course on California’s Monterey Peninsula. Blomqvist actually seized the lead in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura for about 10 minutes, only for Albuquerque to regain it for the final time with just over an hour remaining.
Albuquerque was finally able to build a small cushion in the closing minutes and crossed the finish line 1.080 seconds ahead of a frustrated Blomqvist. The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R claimed third place with drivers Tristan Nunez and Pipo Derani.
LMP2
In the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class, 25-year-old Swiss driver Louis Deletraz teamed with John Farano to earn a commanding victory. Five of the six LMP2 entries led laps at some point, but the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07 was clearly the class of the field once Deletraz took over for the second half of the race.
He won by 23.211 seconds over the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA driven by Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel.
The runner-up result moved Merriman and Dalziel to the top of the LMP2 driver standings by 33 points over Farano and Deletraz after two points-paying rounds. Henrik Hedman and Juan Pablo completed the LMP2 podium Sunday with a third-place run in the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA.
GTD PRO
Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell put together a dominating flag-to-flag performance Sunday to win the GTD PRO class by 31.896 seconds. Jaminet started from the pole position and handed off the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R to Campbell with little more than an hour remaining in the two-hour, 40-minute race. The result was an easy victory and a return to the points lead in GTD PRO.
But while it looked simple, that didn’t mean it was.
“Absolutely flawless race once again, especially with the pit stops,” Campbell said. “It might have looked easy, but trying to manage a car around here is difficult at times. I think it helped on the last stint with the cars battling behind us.”
Indeed, the late drama was left for the remaining podium positions in class. Three cars – the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M4 GT3 and the No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD – battled for second and third during the final laps, with Ben Barnicoat prevailing in the No. 14 Lexus over Connor De Phillippi in the No. 25 BMW.
GTD
Ryan Hardwick knew he put his team in a hole in GT Daytona (GTD) qualifying for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship. He also knew he had an ace in the hole in co-driver Jan Heylen.
Heylen drove magnificently in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R on Sunday. Once he climbed into the car with just under two hours remaining, the Belgian charged from eighth place to win the GTD portion of the race by 5.517 seconds over the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3.
“It was just a lot of fun,” a smiling Heylen said in victory lane. “I had a ton of fun out there.”
Jeff Westphal edged the No. 39 Lamborghini into second place Sunday at the last moment, squeezing past Bill Auberlen in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 by 0.037 seconds at the finish line before Westphal ran out of fuel on the cooldown lap.
The victory also put Heylen, Hardwick and the No. 16 Porsche at the front of the WeatherTech Championship GTD season standings, unofficially 31 points ahead of the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 and driver Stevan McAleer. They also closed to within 40 points of IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup leaders Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3.