DAYTONA BEACH — The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team finished a productive weekend of testing at the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 event at Daytona International Speedway. With two wins in the last three attempts, the team will return to the 3.65-mile legendary road course for the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in three weeks, kicking off the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Full-time drivers of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe were joined by Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi for the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 event. Van der Zande and Kobayashi have history as teammates, having claimed victory at the 2019 Rolex 24 at DAYTONA alongside Jordan Taylor and Fernando Alonso in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R.
The Roar Before the Rolex 24 consisted of seven practice sessions and a qualifying session to determine garage and pit stall selection for the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA. As has become tradition for the Roar Before the Rolex 24, the running consisted of sessions during day and nighttime, giving teams an opportunity to test their cars in a variety of conditions. Aside from a quick spell of rain on Saturday afternoon, Daytona showed off with perfect conditions as the IMSA WeatherTech Championship readies for the start of the 2020 season.
The team kicked off the weekend with a second place in the first session on Friday, third in the always popular night practice on Saturday evening and Renger van der Zande qualified the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R eighth with a lap time of 1:34.226; the team’s quickest lap of the weekend. The team ended the weekend on a high note, topping the final session on Sunday afternoon; the last on-track session before the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA weekend kicks off. Having worked through a number of set ups, qualifying and race simulations, the team is confident ahead of the longest race of the season.
“The three days of testing started very positive for the No. 10 Konica Minolta DPi-V.R.” said Renger van der Zande. “We learned a lot that we can use not only for the Rolex 24 Hours at DAYTONA, but for the rest of the season. Qualifying was very disappointing and not what we expected. Obviously qualifying is not important for a 24-Hour race or for Sebring, but when the short races start, we have to get it figured out. So, for the long races we’re looking good and for the short races we will need to figure out the qualifying runs. We have some work to do, but it’s been very nice to work with Scott, Ryan and Kamui. We really blended in well and all the elements are there to do well at the 24.”
“We’ve had a fantastic test weekend here at the Roar Before the 24 and I’m feeling really comfortable in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac,” said Ryan Briscoe. “I got a lot of track time which has been really good for me to get up to speed. The car feels awesome and I felt like the lap times were very competitive. We did a lot of setup work and were also able to get used to the new 2020 Michelin Tire. The most important aspect has been getting the miles in this weekend with the new driver line up. All in all, it’s been a very good test weekend and I’m really excited for the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in a few weeks.”
“It’s been a lot of fun to be here at Daytona International Raceway with the Konica Minolta Cadillac team,” said Scott Dixon. “I work well with Ryan as we’ve raced in different categories together and I’ve enjoyed being able to work with Renger and Kamui for the first time. I really like the smaller team and family feel here, I’m very happy to be driving the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R.”
“It’s very nice to be back at Daytona International Speedway and drive the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R,” said Kobayashi. “I felt quite comfortable going into this weekend after driving with the team at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA last year. I remember exactly how the car felt last year, so I already felt great after a few laps and I’m very happy with how the car felt throughout the weekend. My new teammates and I have been enjoying the moment, we all work great together and have been very quick. I’m very excited for the Rolex 24.”
“We had a relatively up and down weekend at the Roar Before the Rolex 24,” said Wayne Taylor who has won two of the last three Rolex 24 Hours at DAYTONA as a team owner. “We thought we had a really great car after last night’s practice when Scott Dixon ran the car in second place. I’m disappointed with how qualifying went for the No. 10 Konica Minolta DPi-V.R, but it doesn’t really mean anything during the race. This gives the guys a lot of work to prepare for when we come back and today’s qualifying only really counts for when we return to Daytona. And even then, qualifying for the race doesn’t matter because 24 hours is 24 hours. Overall it was not a bad weekend.”
The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R returns to Daytona International Speedway for the 58th Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in three weeks, with coverage starting on Saturday, Jan. 25 on NBC at 1:30 p.m.