AVON PARK — On April 29 Bob Scherer and the rest of the Adelaide Shores residents on the north end of town were in for a treat. To celebrate Bob’s birthday, which was the following day, his son Michael made a call to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and arranged for a big birthday surprise.
Around 3:30 p.m. a convoy of HCSO patrol cars, EMS and fire department vehicles slowly rode by to pay their respects to Bob, whose full name is Robert Garrard Scherer. Bob is a Korean War veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He is also a retired Suffolk County New York police officer of 29 years.
“I was up at the pool and I saw all the sheriff’s cars out front and I thought, ‘oh no, what’s happened down the street,’” Bob explained. “So I get in my car and drive down here and there’s a sheriff’s car parked in my driveway. My wife says ‘here he is’ and so lights and sirens came on and down the block they came.
“My son Michael, up in Long Island, he called somebody down here in the (Highlands County) Sheriff’s Office. There were about 10-12 sheriff’s cars, plus EMT and the fire department was down here.
Bob has lived a full life, as a decorated war veteran as well as his service as a police officer.
“I joined the Marines and within three weeks I was in boot camp at Parris Island (South Carolina). I landed in Korea on April 30th, on my birthday.”
During his military service Bob was attached to Howe Company, Third Battalion, First Marines.
“I was a Korean War veteran. I enlisted in October 1950 and I got out in October 1953. I got wounded June 7, 1951 and got a Purple Heart. I went back up on line in August 1951 and left Korea in 1952,” Bob recalls.
“He’s in great shape for his age,” Michael said.
After leaving the USMC, the former soldier worked several different jobs before joining the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on Jan. 9, 1961. He stayed with the SCPD for 29 years, retiring in January 1990.
“We’ve enjoyed our time here at Adelaide Shores. It’s a beautiful park and they have great people.”
“I do a lot of walking,” Bob says when asked about the secret to his longevity and razor-sharp mind. “I do probably three or four miles a day. I’ve just led a good life, good food, and I’ve behaved myself. It has been an interesting life.
“I’ve had two very good wives. My first wife passed away in 1999. I remarried in April of 2001 to a girl from New Hampshire. They both insisted on taking good care of me and I guess that’s where I am today.”