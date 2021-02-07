Acting on a tip from a caller, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy looked into the possible rape of a minor. When HCSO made contact with the minor, she said there was no rape but the actions of Joshua Anthony Korzep, 18, of Sebring on Jan. 30 led to an arrest. Korzep will be facing charges of cruelty toward a child, kidnapping/false imprisonment and kidnap, commit facilitate commission of a felony.
According to the arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told deputies that Korzep did not rape her but held her against her will and forced her to remove most of her clothing. Korzep allegedly invited the young girl to his residence on Sparrow Avenue to “smoke marijuana.”
The minor snuck out of her home and rode a bike to the residence. The report shows an argument occurred between the minor and Korzep when he took the marijuana cigarette from her. The minor said she would leave and they walked back to to the Sparrow residence to retrieve her bike.
Once they were in Korzep’s residence, he allegedly locked the door. The minor told the deputy she thought he would hurt her. The report stated Korzep began talking to the victim about “snitching” on him for his illegal narcotic dealings. He allegedly accused her of stealing four grams of methamphetamine and told her to shake her clothing out and went through her backpack looking for the drugs. At one point the victim was told to strip to her undergarments in order to search for the methamphetamine. After about an hour, the report states he gave the girl five minutes to get her stuff and leave.
A search warrant was obtained and the mask that the girl left was found.