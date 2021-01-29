Like most seniors in Highlands County, I was somewhat frustrated earlier this month as my wife and I tried to utilize the Health Dept. website (and later the telephone) to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Persistence paid off as after numerous calls my wife was able to get an appointment and later, get one for me.
I reported to Lakeshore Mall last Saturday not knowing what to expect. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find a well-organized, professional, and efficient group of health care workers who processed over 400 seniors with covid-19 vaccine in a short period.
The daily news has been filled with horror stories around the Country (and world) of vaccine shortages and long lines (5 hour wait in California & complete shutdown in New York City).
We in Highlands are fortunate that (while not perfect) we have been able to move along and continue to get our seniors the first of two shots. I know of some folks who recently moved to other parts of Florida and are not able to get on their respective Counties vaccine list but were able to get on the Highlands list.
My advice to those still trying to get an appointment: be calm, positive, persistent, and you will make the list.
Finally, to the Highlands County Health Department, thank you for a job well done.
Basil J. Riello
Spring Lake