SEBRING — For reasons unknown, Kyle Green has resigned as director of the Highlands County Road & Bridge Department.
His resignation became effective last Friday. He had worked for the county since 2004 and was being paid right at $100,000, according to an email from County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
Administrative staff said Green left no resignation letter.
In response to questions from the Highlands News-Sun, Vosburg said Green had decided to resign on his own and that no concerns in reference to Green’s handling of the department had been brought up.
“Jerry Queen is the interim Road and Bridge director, and I am working to find a replacement,” Vosburg said.
When asked what issues or concerns are still pending with that department that need to be resolved, Vosburg said those included the day-to-day operations and all of the current long-term and short-term projects.
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to Green for comment, but he was not available prior to publication deadline.
After four years with the county, Green was installed as Road and Bridge director at the end of 2008, by former county administrator Michael Wright.
Since the beginning of 2009, Green has worked to bring the county’s paving and road maintenance schedule into a logical fiscal arrangement, and recently presented a plan to the Board of County Commission.
The policy puts all county-maintained roads on a repair schedule, including paving or resurfacing certain roads, with the requirement that residents either provide the funds up front for paving or enter into an assessment to raise the funds for the work.
During a recent bid for Clerk of Courts, Green said his 16 years experience with the county has had him oversee several departments and 107 employees, managing budgets of more than $150 million.
Green has been involved in instituting policies that would ensure funds are available from affected residents to pave a road before or soon after the county does the work.
Most recently, Green and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. have sought solutions to drainage problems for neighborhoods and residents who suffered from flooding during Hurricane Irma. Green also kept county road crews on schedule to complete Sebring Parkway Phase 3, now named “Panther Parkway,” before the state-funding deadline of Dec. 31, 2019.
Green also saw to repairs to the bridge over Charlie Creek on Vaughn Road, and worked alongside County Commissioner Don Elwell to help devise a paving project for residents of Oak Manor Avenue.