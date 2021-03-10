LAKE PLACID — You don’t have to sail the Caribbean to enjoy authentic Puerto Rican meals. But you might have to use your GPS to find your way to this restaurant, La Isla Flavor Café. It’s hidden away at 308 W. Interlake Blvd. in the town of Lake Placid. Specifically, it’s in Park Plaza, on the circle, across the street from DeVane Park.
Jeannette Caldeon is the owner of La Isla Flavor Café. It’s pretty much a family business featuring traditional favorites. Plus, there’s some of Caldeon’s grandmother’s home-taught recipes as well. Their chef, Luis Pacheco, knows about cooking from his days in culinary school back in Puerto Rico.
Even the décor inside this cozy restaurant puts you in the mood for Chicharron de pollo (fried chicken chunks) or Carne empanado (breaded steak). One of the most asked for items is Mofongo (stuffed green plantains). Luckily for “gringos,” the menu is in Spanish and English. Or you can just ask Justin, Brianna or Angel to help you decide. If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with the all-time favorite Cubano (Cuban sandwich).
As a young child, Caldeon visited Lake Placid with her family to visit a cousin. She actually remembers travelling on some dirt roads that today are all paved. Even while growing up, she always thought about the town. So, it was only natural for her to bring her own family to Lake Placid to settle down after experiencing the New York lifestyle.
Many locals have already learned about the homey atmosphere and Latin music while dining, sipping on a glass of wine or cold beer. Taking in the aroma of Spanish delights adds to the experience.
Donna Dinapoli works at the front desk at Lake Placid Middle School. She decided to stop by for a to-go lunch. It didn’t take her long to choose those chicken chunks and rice. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of grades she gives them.
La Isla Flavor Café is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, they close at 5 p.m.
The phone number is 863-531-3793. If you can’t find them, just call for directions or follow the flavor. Buen provecho!