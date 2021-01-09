LAKE PLACID —On Thursday, the Lake Placid Green Dragons boys basketball team hosted the LaBelle Cowboys. With a week full of midterms, both teams were ready to play. Lake Placid did fight hard through the whole night, but ended up falling short. The final score was LaBelle 75-57. This put the Green Dragons record at 1-8.
“I thought LaBelle came with everything they got,” said Lake Placid coach Brandon Lykes. “They haven’t won a game so they came hungry and wanted it more than us. Travelle Wiggins did do great with his shots tonight. One’ Sholtz was very good tonight when it came to his rebounds. Lastly, Kyle Abraham did fantastic with his defense. We are going to come back to the gym tomorrow and work hard to prepare for the next game.”
Within the first minute of the game, the Cowboys made a foul which gave the Green Dragons a chance to score. Travelle Wiggins scored one point with this opportunity. Billy Abuelouf made a 3-pointer from the right side of the court. This got the crowd cheering and put the Green Dragons in the lead at 4-0. After this the Cowboys woke up and also got some points in. With a 3-pointer from Kaden Grimaldo and a couple of layups from fellow teammates, including Isaiah Anderson, this ended the first quarter with 18-17, LaBelle.
The clock had only hit 7:40 in the second quarter and the Cowboys had made a total of three shots. Wiggins shined with a 3-pointer with gave the Green Dragons a total of 20 points. Throughout the whole quarter, both teams were getting the opportunity to shoot and score some points when the opposite team would get a foul.
Kyle Abraham, on the Green Dragons, showed us this when he scored at least one basket each time he would go up there. At the last minute of the second quarter, the Cowboys’ Gianni Perez made a 3-pointer, ending the half at 45-33 in favor of LaBelle.
The third quarter is where a lot of the layups came in. Sholtz was able to help out his team with some rebounds and score a total of four points in this quarter. Billy Abuelouf and Lazavion Brown also made some layups. For the Green Dragons, Wiggins was the only one who made a 3-pointer in this quarter.
The Cowboys team had some 3-pointers, layups and more which ended this quarter at 62-45 in favor of Labelle.
The fourth quarter saw plenty of going up-and-down the court, with both teams scoring points. Elijah McGahee was able to score two points with a layup as well as some of the other teammates.
The Cowboys’ Isaiah Barrett came through with a couple of layups and the Cowboys were able to take the 75-57 victory.