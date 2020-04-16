On the 10th of April, I went shopping at the north Publix. The following Monday, I had to go to a doctor's appointment. Driving up U.S. 27, I noticed a small piece of paper flapping from under the driver's windshield wiper. When I got to the doctor's office, I had to ask a woman to get the small paper for me to see it. There printed on it, was "You do not own the lot (expletive)."
It was a reference to the way I had parked my van the previous Friday at Publix. The normal parking spaces for me were all occupied when I got there. I parked out near U.S. 27. I parked diagonally across two spaces. I had parked where there weren't any cars close to me.
Now, if the person who wrote the letter would have looked at the front end of my van, he would have seen a red, white and blue license plate with a wheelchair emblem and below it the letters DMV, Disabled Military Veteran. He could have gone around to the rear of my van and seen the "Paralyzed Vets of America" along with the Paratrooper decal, the Scuba decal, the small Green Beret with the two Special Forces Groups that I served with. I take great pride that I was a sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Forces (Airborne). If he would have continued around to the sliding door on the passenger side of my van, he would have seen a six-inch square decal saying "extra space needed for lift or ramp." My passenger sliding door opens up and under the floor ramp comes out of the van. My ramps extends 3 feet, 4 inches past the side of my van. Since all the handicap space were full, I had to park way out from the store.
I can imagine you telling all your friends, with great bravado, how you told off an (expletive) about his parking.
I will not apologize for the way I did park. The title of this letter is due to the fact that you didn't have the courage or integrity to sign your name to the paper. I just hope you never become paralyzed and experience this type of garbage yourself.
Dennis J. McNamee
Sebring