SEBRING — Jury selection for the Maryland Fried Chicken shooting was to be next week, but the man who shot his victim in the restaurant made a deal that will soon lead to his release.
“In this business, you have to take a few punches,” Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo said Wednesday, moments before Somore Versace Fagan pleaded guilty. As part of the plea deal, Fagan, who opened fire as Avon Park diners ate their meals, will be released after four years of awaiting trial. His victim recovered from a gunshot wound and was also slated to testify.
After allowing Fagan to plead guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which was worked out between Castillo and Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Fagan to 44 months in jail, with credit for time served.
Because Fagan has been in jail here since July 2018, he’s nearly finished with his jail time. He has some legal obligations in Orange County to meet, Castillo said, but he will not be on probation in Highlands County after he’s released.
The fact is, the state had a videotape of the crime, the testimony of detectives and initial interviews with witnesses, but a lack of trial witnesses put the case at risk, Castillo said.
In the moments before Fagan pleaded to the crimes, Castillo told Estrada that he had hoped to obtain a life sentence for Fagan, but witnesses – including people inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting – did not respond to subpoenas.
Fagan, a 23-year-old Avon Park resident, originally was charged in Wednesday’s docket with one count of attempted first degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into a building.
Had a jury found him guilty in January, Fagan could have been sentenced to life imprisonment on the attempted murder charge alone; the aggravated assault charges would have netted him another five years.
Lacking witnesses, the state had to offer Fagan a “below-guidelines” plea.
For instance, one subpoena issued for a witness shows the process server had tried several addresses but had crossed each of them out after discovering the witness didn’t live there anymore. Another witness didn’t respond to phone calls to determine an address in April and May. It’s the reason why prosecutors don’t ask for continuances nearly as often as defense lawyers do.
Witnesses also failed to show up for depositions, which the law requires they do when subpoenaed. When they fail to show, the court issues a “Certificate of Non-Appearance.” Some witnesses had been subpoenaed multiple times in the four years since the crime. Prosecutors were not confident that the same witnesses would suddenly show up to testify in front of a jury in January.
“It’s been four years since the crime, and people move away, they go on with their lives,” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun.
On June 21, 2018, Fagan, whose nicknames include “Nay Nay,” “Spaz” and “Man Man,” ran along the side of the building’s west side and fired through the open front door at his victim, who was eating with a friend. It was all caught on tape.
Fagan’s co-defendant, Erik Rondil, did not get such a break. Rondil was originally charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he and Fagan met, planned and sought the victim out. Rondil drove Fagan to the restaurant, let him out, and waited a few blocks away for the sound of gunfire. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and was released on probation. He also was ordered not to leave Dade County.
In March 2020, Rondil took an Amtrak train from Dade County to Avon Park, again threatening the same man Fagan had shot in the restaurant. A Highlands County Sheriff’s detective followed Rondil and arrested him. Estrada found Rondil in violation of his probation and sent him to prison for 25 years.
The quiet-spoken gunshot victim told Estrada before Rondil’s sentencing in December that he still fears his attackers.