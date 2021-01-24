SEBRING — The Scrub Jay was recently played over two 18-hole rounds at Golf Hammock. A ringer format, best score was recorded for each of the 18 holes after completing two days of play. Didn’t like your score on a hole the first day of play? No problem, just do better in the second 18-hole round.
Always a favorite of the Golf Hammock Ladies, this year’s overall winner was again Beth Weiler with an impressive even-par 72. The A Flight Winner was Rosie Mays with a 79, and the second-place A Flight finisher was Sherry Kantola, who edged out Theresa Hahn in a scorecard playoff. Both finished with 80.
B Flight was led by Barbara Walzcak with an 86. Connie Snyder won second place over Barbara Solenberger — also through a scorecard playoff with both recording 87. Leading C Flight was Susan Accorsi with an 82. Earning second-place C honors was Joyce Beattie with an 85. And Hilda Waddell shot a 95 to round out C Flight’s top three.
Interested in hearing more about Ladies Golf at Golf Hammock? Contact New Member Chair Tami Dunlap at tamidunlap2831@comcast.net.