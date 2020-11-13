SEBRING – Edna Harbison and Sissy Lee donned tiaras, pink satin sashes and matching pink masks that were emblazoned with “Birthday Girl” in black. The pair celebrated their 105th birthdays among family, friends and fellow residents on Nov. 3 at The Palms of Sebring.
These spry ladies have birthdays just a few days apart, so staff of The Palms decided to have a socially distanced party.
Birthday parades have become popular since the arrival of coronavirus and this party was no exception.
Harbison and Lee sat on chairs that resembled thrones like royalty and waved at motorists in vehicles, members of health care providers, first responders with lights and sirens on, and even hot rods from Hot Rods Night Cars as they drove in a caravan honking and waving.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop read a proclamation for each woman wishing them a happy birthday. Popular local singer, Shannon Reed, belted out the traditional “Happy Birthday” song. Members of the Ridge Area Arc presented the women handmade birthday cards.
Sissy Lee was excited about her birthday.
“I think I’ll jump up and down and dance,” she said. “I think I’ll put on a show.”
When asked what the secret to a long life was, Johnny Lee said, “good nephews.” Of course, he is her nephew. Sissy just laughed and agreed.
“The Lord has something for me to do. When I’m done, He’ll call me home,” she said.
Johnny said that is her favorite saying. Christmas is Sissy’s favorite holiday.
Sissy used to love to decorate for Christmas and put wreaths up. Johhny said she even had a doorbell that played “Jingle Bells.”
Sissy had some advice for those younger than her.
“Make sure your heart’s right with God and be ready to go; it won’t be long,” she said. “You’ll live forever. I’m ready when Jesus is with me.”
Harbison loves to read her books and watch old movies playing dominoes. Lester Holt is her favorite television news anchor. Her favorite game shows are Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Harbison was a bookkeeper until she retired at 82 years old. She never married nor had children and was very independent. Her family said she has been resilient in everything she has been through in life and really knows how to roll with the punches.
Harbison said she would have studied music and acting if she had been able to go to college.
Harbison’s long life secrets include lots of music, travel and loads of theater.
“I would live your days; whatever the days bring you,” she said.