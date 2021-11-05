Lady Justice, open your eyes
It is time for Lady Justice to remove her blindfold and weigh the evidence of our current judicial system. It is time for Lady Justice to swing her sword to combat immorality, weakness and contempt within our justice system. It is time for Lady Justice to annihilate the snake, the evil within our country, on which she stands. Above all, it is time for Lady Justice to illuminate the Constitution, which she holds in her arms to remind all Americans, the Constitution of the United States is the law of the land.
Is Lady Justice worth fighting for? I think so.
We must reeducate ourselves and remember the history of our country: in symbols that portray such strength and integrity of our nation, in books and newspapers that enrich our minds and teach us, in classrooms and homeschools where future leaders who love their country are made. The attempted ruins and contempt toward the foundations upon which America was founded, by those who hate America, need to cease.
A recently appointed Supreme Court Justice stated more than once: “No one is above the law.” Such ignorance and thoughtlessness.
Come forward Justice, and speak the truth. Our government in its entirety is above the law.
The foundation of our government, the Constitution, is almost nonexistent. Americans are not protected by the law of their land. Our government is rapidly destroying our nation as we have always known her.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park