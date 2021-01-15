Her beloved America is under attack. For years she watched good trashed and evil honored. Beautiful cities, monuments and memorials destroyed and basic rights denied.
Her tired, poor, huddled masses just want to breathe free again.
The time is now for 74 million God-fearing, freedom-loving Americans to stand up and speak up. There are many Republicans and moderate Democrats in Congress who do not agree with the decisions that are being made. Call the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121; the operator will connect you to the Senate office you request. Let your respectful voice be heard, write a letter to the one that speaks for you in Congress. Write or call to encourage those who stand for Constitutional liberty – Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, Steve Scalise, and more. Or call the Supreme Court at 202-479-3000. Contact Amazon, Twitter and Facebook, they have taken away our free speech.
This will help dry the tears of Lady Liberty.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring