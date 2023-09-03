Like other Florida Highway Patrol officers, P.J. Roberts is trained to subdue suspects, but he may have met his match when he pulled over a woman for suspected drunk driving in May.
As he tried to handcuff her, the suspect punched him in the chest, kicked him again in the chest, and then in the face, “busting my lip and the gums in my mouth,” he wrote in his incident report.
The driver then allegedly bit Roberts’ left hand twice, hard enough to make it bleed. A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and helped him restrain the woman. Roberts can be forgiven if he didn’t know the violent suspect – Kimberly Ann Frankele – is a former professional women’s wrestler called “Kimber Lee.”
The incident began around 4:45 p.m., May 11, when Roberts spotted north-bound traffic on U.S. 27 was not moving. Upon closer inspection, Roberts realized that someone driving a gray Kia Soul had been driving south into north-bound traffic. The Kia was now stopped, but somehow pulled into a nearby shopping center parking lot when Roberts hit his lights. The driver almost hit a guardrail, however, before making a left into the parking lot. When the driver pulled into a parking space, Roberts began steps to arrest her.
“The subject had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred as she spoke,” Roberts wrote in his arrest report. She also repeatedly asked why she had been pulled over after Roberts explained it to her. She told Roberts she was trying to get to a laundromat to pick up her laundry. When Roberts asked her to put her hands behind her back to be cuffed, Frankele allegedly punched, kicked and bit Roberts.
Once treated and released at the hospital, Roberts went to Highlands County Jail and tested Frankele’s blood alcohol level. She allegedly blew a .14 reading; driving with .08 and above is a DUI.
She pleaded not guilty to DUI, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting with violence on July 7. She is free on $6,000 bond; her next court hearing is at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 24. She is represented by Assistant Public Defender Todd Scholl.
The arrest is apparently part of Frankele’s ongoing struggle to fix a troubled personal life. Lee spoke with Wrestling Inc. reporter David Bixenspan about those issues in an online article updated in April.
According to Wrestling Inc., Lee, 32, has not wrestled since October 2022 when she participated in a FEST Wrestling card in Gainesville. During the event, touted as “high flying, chair smashing, table breaking, brew chugging, intergender pro wrestling” Frankele defeated Edith Surreal. She had been much more active in 2021, where she was last seen on television at the end of 2021.
She told wrestling podcaster Piers Austin that she has been struggling with alcoholism and bipolar disorder. The passing of a fellow female wrestler had been hard on her, she said.
“At the time when all this was happening, I had just gotten out of being in a behavioral hospital that I had taken myself to,” she told Austin. “I stayed there for 10 days.”