SEBRING — After hearing from both sides of a contentious debate over access to Lake Grassy, county commissioners, acting as the Supervisors of the Special Districts, have decided they want more open access.
They voted to continue selling key cards to the park and boat ramp inside the Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Recreation District, but will spend from now until Oct 1, 2022, looking at expanding the boundaries of the recreation district to include all of Sun ‘N Lakes South.
The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting.
As explained on paper by Assistant County Attorney Matt Raulerson and Business Services Director Tanya Cannady, non-property owners living outside the boundaries of the recreation district could access the recreation park and boat ramp for years by purchasing a key card and paying rent for the community center.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said he learned a fence went up at the park in 1995, the recreation district started selling key cards in 1996 and the county took over card sales in 2016. Many have bought cards for 15-20 years, he said, but he estimates he’s heard from only 200 people total on both sides.
“I represent all 2,800 of these folks,” Kirouac said of Sun ‘N Lakes South residents.
A memo issued Oct. 4 by County Administrator Randy Vosburg directed Cannady to temporarily suspend sales of key cards. After Tuesday’s vote, Vosburg rescinded the moratorium. Residents said that should have been part of the commissioners’ motion, but Vosburg said it was understood by their action.
He also told the Highlands News-Sun that, since the board did not enact the moratorium, they didn’t have to rescind it.
During discussion, resident Larry Walker said key cards should never have been sold to people outside the recreation district. Lifting the moratorium, he said, would perpetuate that wrong. Others suggested that making the park open to the “public” would constitute a legal taking.
Beverly Murtaugh, who lives across from the park, worried about seeing teenagers partying at the park all night with loud music and littering, as in years past. Kirouac said anyone there after closing hours could be arrested for trespassing.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said that as a commissioner, he hadn’t seen any issue as inflamed as this one, and said his efforts to bring resolution fell flat.
“If I could be king for a day, I’d say let’s have a public ramp down there,” Roberts said.
Roberts warned that when people have paid for access privileges for years, you can’t take that away. U.S. Supreme Court case law prohibits it.
“Lawsuits can be very costly,” Roberts said.