This home is at 947 Lake Angelo Drive in Avon Park. This waterfront home is priced at $209,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Wow! This home won’t last long. There is a great price for this well-maintained home overlooking Lake Angelo and within a few minutes from Pinecrest Golf Course & The Sandhill Grill Restaurant.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home offers large bedrooms and plenty of storage throughout. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the rear family room/lanai while watching the sun rise over Lake Angelo.
The floor plan of this home offers a split bedroom floor plan with the kitchen being in the center of the home. The dining area is open to the kitchen and has a built-in hutch area with plenty of cabinets space for storing all of those special items. The kitchen has white cabinets with plenty of cabinet and counter space for cooking your favorite meals. The laundry area is located just off the kitchen for easy access.
The master suite is 13.6-by-21-foot and includes doors that open to the lanai, walk-in closet and separate tiled shower and water closet with single sink vanity. This bedroom has large windows for that added light and great view of the lake. The guest bedroom is also larger than most and has a connecting bath with large tub/shower combination and a single sink vanity.
The rear family room/lanai has tile flooring and plenty of windows for letting in the light and enjoying lakefront living. This home includes a newer A/C system that was installed in 2015 and offers plenty of parking with a huge driveway and oversized garage. The metal roof on this home is an added plus and is easy maintenance.
This home is situated on a nice size lot with beautiful waterfront views and offers plenty of privacy and fun to be made making memories on Lake Angelo. Come and check out this great home before it is gone.
Some furniture may also be available separately.
Interest rates are still low and now is a great time to buy.
For further information contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com
