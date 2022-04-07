SEBRING — The Florida Skiff Challenge is no three-hour tour, it’s not a luxury cruise voyage, it’s a rough and dangerous endurance race. Mike Whitaker owner of Lake & Bay Boats in Sebring has picked up the gauntlet and accepted the challenge. The challenge runs today through April 9.
Whitaker and his team are one of just six teams that were asked to participate this year. They will take off at 6:30 a.m. at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Pensacola near the Alabama/Florida border and will end at Fernandina Marine near the Georgia/Florida border.
Whitaker and a team of of four others will be taking their 17.5-foot skiff on a 1,300-mile trek to circumnavigate the peninsula of Florida. The five-man team will consist of Captain Whitaker, Co-captain Jason Krejci in the boat. In the “chase truck’ will be Chris Quarles, Kevin Kelley and Chris Miles. They are the equivalent of a pit crew in auto racing.
“We’re estimating around 40 hours, but that will depend on weather conditions and how the boat and all its parts hold up,” Whitaker said.
This year, the captains will cut over Key Largo instead of navigating around Key West. This should shave some time off last year’s times. The change was made because of difficulty the chase trucks had getting to the boats in the past.
Making the challenge, well, challenging are the many rules associated with the race. The challenge is only open to manufacturers, boats can’t be longer than 18-feet long and motors cannot exceed 70 horsepower.
Perhaps the most frustrating of the rules are those dealing with fuel. The tank capacity is 22 gallons and auxiliary cans are not allowed on the boat. That’s where the chase truck and its pit crew come in. With two exceptions, gas can only be given from the chase trucks. There are two exception zones where marinas can be used. Mike Whitaker’s wife will meet them at those points. She will be following the chase truck. Repairs are only allowed to take place while the boat is still in the water.
“All the way around the states is around 1,400 miles, so you figure we’re gonna be stopping around eight or nine times,” Whitaker said. “Depending on the waves, you’re gonna burn more.”
Planning is imperative and timing to meet the chase trucks is crucial. Pit stops are for fueling and possibly changing clothing and should ideally last only four to six minutes.
Whitaker likened the challenge to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, it is all about the endurance. Sometimes just finishing the challenge is the prize where some boats in the past have had to quit midrace. There will probably be no sleeping on the boat.
“This is our first time running the Skiff Challenge so we don’t really know if we’ll get any sleep, but we’re prepared for one to rest a little while the other drives if the conditions allow,” Whitaker said.
It is a fun and exciting way for the team to get together, especially after the last couple of years with COVID.
“Just having the fastest boat in the deal is not necessarily going to determine the winner,” he said. “It’s a team effort to see how we all work together. A lot of our team are some of the guys that worked with us and some of our Pro Staff guys are helping. It’s neat just to bring everyone together for an event like this.”
The challenge was created several years ago by Captains for Clean Water, a 501 (c)(3). The group was formed by fishing guides in 2016 who were unhappy with Florida’s water management. Captains for Clean Water brings awareness to the water quality, especially Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades.
Whitaker said his team joined for “many reasons” including fun, raising awareness of water quality and being able to see how their products hold up and compare to others. He called it a research and development run.
“It’s a unique opportunity and we’re honored to have been chosen to compete,” Whitaker said. “ I’m also looking forward to the opportunity to test one of our models in a rigorous setting to see how well the boat and the various parts hold up.”
Many months have been preparing for the race with a nutritionist and researching the gear that others have used before them. The boat took about a month-and-a-half to build. The skiffs offer little protection from the elements without canopies. Special clothing, googles and helmets will be worn by the captains.
“We’re preparing for various weather conditions with thermal wear, outerwear, rain gear, warm weather clothing and a life raft,” Whitaker said.
Jennifer will be cheering him on and will probably a little nervous until she sees Mike’s skiff return at Fernandina Marine.
“She always supports my crazy ideas even if she doesn’t like them,” Mike said. “She will be at the start of the race, then providing fuel at the two exemption zones where our official chase truck crew will not be stopping at and will be at the finish line with us.”
Watch all the teams in real time and root your hometown team on at followmychallenge.com/live/skiffchallenge22. For more information on Captains for Clean Water and the cause visit captainsforcleanwater.org.