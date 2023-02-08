LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows will be bringing back its swap meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 N.

This will be the first time since 2000, when the club was first formed, that a swap meet had been planned. The group will be using the grassy area on the side and behind the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 parking lot.

