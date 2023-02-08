LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows will be bringing back its swap meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 N.
This will be the first time since 2000, when the club was first formed, that a swap meet had been planned. The group will be using the grassy area on the side and behind the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 parking lot.
Auto enthusiasts who have old parts, tools, or memorabilia can get a space to sell their items. The Cruisers are offering 10-by-10-foot and 10-by-15-foot spaces for $15 and $20. Registration for the Car & Bike Show only is $5. The Cruisers deliver door prizes, a generous 50/50 payout, a 50/50 runner-up award of a $50 gift certificate to a Lake Placid restaurant, and “Cruiser of the Month” and “Bike of the Month” license plate awards.
The American Legion’s Mess Hall Kitchen will be serving lunch and their bar will be open. Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows are family-centered and dog friendly. Dogs must be kept on the leash and owners must clean up after them.
Highlands County has an astonishingly rich car culture. While it may look like they have more cows and gators than people, there are amazing cars, trucks, and bikes stashed in garages and barns. Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows are always held on the second Saturday of every month. Visit http://www.LakeCountryCruisers.com for full show details and upcoming events.