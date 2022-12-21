LAKE PLACID — It was a perfect day for a car show. Things started out a bit foggy, but by 10 a.m. the weather was Florida winter-perfect. Although the location was a tad small, by noon the Cruisers had 57 cars registered for the show.

Park Avenue in downtown Lake Placid slopes down and the Cruisers had cars lining both sides of the street. The parking area to the left of the Historical Society Depot was filled with cars; the grassy lot to the right of the building was stuffed with cars, and cars were parked on the hill and side yards.

