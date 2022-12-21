LAKE PLACID — It was a perfect day for a car show. Things started out a bit foggy, but by 10 a.m. the weather was Florida winter-perfect. Although the location was a tad small, by noon the Cruisers had 57 cars registered for the show.
Park Avenue in downtown Lake Placid slopes down and the Cruisers had cars lining both sides of the street. The parking area to the left of the Historical Society Depot was filled with cars; the grassy lot to the right of the building was stuffed with cars, and cars were parked on the hill and side yards.
Cars were everywhere and at different levels. It was not a typical “parking lot” car show.
The Cruisers’ feature cars were very special vehicles. Dick and Marilyn Roddie brought both of their restored 1931 V-12 Cadillacs. Marilyn was beautiful and looked like a 1930s Hollywood movie star. For many, it was the first time they’d ever seen anything like that in-person.
And speaking of things never seen before by many: The U.S. Sugar “Santa Express” departed from the Depot precisely at noon. When steam locomotives pull out, it is truly a sight. They make billowing steam so thick you can’t see a thing and they’re very loud. Around 100 passengers enjoyed the nostalgic trip to Clewiston and back. The train came back shortly before the show ended and Santa got to work the crowd as attendees were departing.
The Lake Placid Historical Society estimated that between the attendees of the car show and the passengers waiting to get on the Santa Express, there were at least 500 people at the event.
The Cruisers’ 50/50 winner of $175 was Placid Lakes resident Jim Maze. Jim’s “Aunt Bee” 1956 Chevy “Cop Car” is always a crowd favorite. The Cruisers of the Month were Dick and Marilyn Roddie, and their two fabulous 1931 V-12 Cadillacs.
Everywhere you looked, there were cool cars and lots of smiles. Kids from 8 to 80 had a great time. Some folks brought their dogs and they had a good time too. (Dogs love car shows.)
For everyone that came to the Car & Bike Show, a big thank you from the Lake Country Cruisers team for making their Christmas Cruise-In a success. The Lake Country Cruisers team is already working on a bigger version of next year’s Cruisers Christmas Cruise-In.