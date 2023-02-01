It wasn’t “cool” the weekend of Jan. 14, it was cold! But that didn’t keep around 75 hardy souls from coming out for the Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion. All of Florida was experiencing a cold snap, but at 8:15 a.m. the American Legion electric sign said that it was 38 degrees. Plus, there was a 15 mph northern breeze for a wind chill of around 27 degrees. Yes, there are many colder places, but when you’re used to 80 degree weather, a 27 degree wind chill will shiver yer timbers.
The official car count was 34 cars, plus around 10 that didn’t register. If weather had been warmer, there would have been at least 75 cars. Interestingly, there were seven old-style, classic hot rods, which are always fun to see. But despite being all bundled up, everyone had a good time. Organizers said they’d never seen so many sweatshirts, coats and jackets at a Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show.
Door prize winners included Marvin Garwood, Mel King, Leonard Miller, Herbert Conley and Billy Stewart. Lloyd Hill, the lucky 50/50 winner, went home with $100 cash in his pocket. Gary Burdell was the 50/50 runner-up and took home gift cards. And lastly, the January “Cruiser of the Month” was Keith Lang and his silver 2017 Corvette convertible.
Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows wants to thank everyone for coming out to play in the cold. Hopefully the February show will have more typical, delightful Florida winter weather.
On Feb. 11, the Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show will host its first-ever swap meet. This will be for car, truck and motorcycle items only. If you have some parts, hardware, tools, books, magazines, shirts or stuff you’d like to clear out of your garage, a 10-by-10-foot space is just $15 and a 10-by-15-foot space is $20. To reserve a space, call 863-699-6355, or e-mail lightoak@comcast.net.
The Feb. 11 Swap Meet and Car & Bike Show will start at 9 a.m. and run to 2 p.m. So reserve a space, bring your old hardware and stuff, and turn it into cash. Then you can go get more stuff. This will be a fun show because as much as motorheads love looking at the cars, trucks and bikes, they all love looking at parts and hardware.