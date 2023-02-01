It wasn’t “cool” the weekend of Jan. 14, it was cold! But that didn’t keep around 75 hardy souls from coming out for the Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion. All of Florida was experiencing a cold snap, but at 8:15 a.m. the American Legion electric sign said that it was 38 degrees. Plus, there was a 15 mph northern breeze for a wind chill of around 27 degrees. Yes, there are many colder places, but when you’re used to 80 degree weather, a 27 degree wind chill will shiver yer timbers.

The official car count was 34 cars, plus around 10 that didn’t register. If weather had been warmer, there would have been at least 75 cars. Interestingly, there were seven old-style, classic hot rods, which are always fun to see. But despite being all bundled up, everyone had a good time. Organizers said they’d never seen so many sweatshirts, coats and jackets at a Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show.

