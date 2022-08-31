LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows at the Lake Placid American Legion, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid typically do not start until October. But the Caladium Festival and Father’s Day shows went so well, the Cruisers decided why not add some fun to Labor Day weekend and have an early Car & Bike Show at the American Legion.
The Lake Country Cruisers Labor Day Show’n Shine Car & Bike Show will be on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cruisers will supply the Rock ‘n’ Roll music; you supply the cool rides.
Admission will be $5 at the Sign-In table; door prizes will be given, and very generous 50/50 tickets will be available under the tent. 50/50 tickets are 10 tickets for $10 and 40 tickets for $20. Our 50/50 ticket payouts have been growing, so be sure to get some tickets! Someone is going home very happy! Plus, the 50/50 runner-up will receive a $50 gift certificate for a Lake Placid restaurant.
The American Legion Kitchen will be open for lunch, serving up “American food;” hot dogs, hamburgers, cheese burgers, fries, and onion rings. And the Legion’s bar will be open and serving everything from hard drinks, beer, soft drinks and water.
Lake Country Cruisers will begin their regular monthly schedule of Car & Bike Shows at the Lake Placid American Legion on Saturday, Oct. 8, and continuing every month on the second Saturday, through May 2023.
So shine up your ride, and bring your cooler and tent! It’s a Labor Day Car Show Party!