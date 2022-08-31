Lake Country Cruisers

Lake Country Cruisers pledging allegiance to the flag.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows at the Lake Placid American Legion, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid typically do not start until October. But the Caladium Festival and Father’s Day shows went so well, the Cruisers decided why not add some fun to Labor Day weekend and have an early Car & Bike Show at the American Legion.

The Lake Country Cruisers Labor Day Show’n Shine Car & Bike Show will be on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cruisers will supply the Rock ‘n’ Roll music; you supply the cool rides.

