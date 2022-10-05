LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Country Cruisers will kick off their 2022-2023 Car & Bike Show season at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 on U.S. 27. The Cruisers began inviting motorcycles to their car show in the spring of 2022. So, when the American Legion Riders asked the Cruisers if bikes were welcome, the Cruisers said, “You betcha! We love all machines, so bring your iron and thunder!”
The Cruisers will provide the Rock ‘n Roll music and door prizes, as well as selling 50/50 tickets. The American Legion’s wonderful kitchen Mess Hall and very cool bar will be open for lunch and beverages. The Legion Mess Hall serves classic American food: burgers, dogs, cheese burgers, French fries and onion rings. The Legion is air-conditioned and all are welcome to come in for lunch or to just cool your heels.
The door prizes include car-guy stuff; small tools, equipment, accessories, cleaning products, and a few surprise items. After the 50/50 winner is called, there’s a runner-up prize of a generous gift certificate to a Lake Placid area restaurant. The Cruiser of the Month will receive Lake Country Cruisers new “Cruiser of the Month” license plate!
Admission is only $5 and thanks to the generous attendees, Lake Country Cruisers has been able to make substantial donations to the Veterans Council of Highlands County and to the Bill Jarrett Ford Automotive Training Scholarship Program, offered through the South Florida State College in Avon Park. The college offers vocational training to young men and women in auto mechanic repair and auto body and paint work.
It’s a Car & Bike Show Party! Bring your iron, bring your ride, or just come and enjoy the amazing variety of cool cars and bikes from the Highlands County area.