Lake Country Cruisers

Cruiser car and motorcycle.

 COURTESY/LAKE COUNTRY CRUISERS

LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Country Cruisers will kick off their 2022-2023 Car & Bike Show season at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 on U.S. 27. The Cruisers began inviting motorcycles to their car show in the spring of 2022. So, when the American Legion Riders asked the Cruisers if bikes were welcome, the Cruisers said, “You betcha! We love all machines, so bring your iron and thunder!”

The Cruisers will provide the Rock ‘n Roll music and door prizes, as well as selling 50/50 tickets. The American Legion’s wonderful kitchen Mess Hall and very cool bar will be open for lunch and beverages. The Legion Mess Hall serves classic American food: burgers, dogs, cheese burgers, French fries and onion rings. The Legion is air-conditioned and all are welcome to come in for lunch or to just cool your heels.

