What a difference a month makes! The Lake Country Cruisers January show was the coldest they ever experienced, but at the Saturday, Feb. 11 Car & Bike Show Swap Meet, it was 25 degrees warmer, and no one complained!
It was such a beautiful day, the Lake Country Cruisers tied their attendance record of 101 cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Their Swap Meet had fifteen parts swappers, with one that came from Fort Lauderdale! There were new Cruisers and a record number of Rat Rods. Dick and Marilyn Roddie were there with their 100-plus-year-old Hit’n Miss engine. It doesn’t get more nostalgic than that!
The show organizers guesstimate that they had at least 150 people in attendance. Using the Lake Country Cruisers’ “Divine Ice Cream” gauge, they knew they were doing great. By noon time, Divine Ice Cream Dave had a long row of folding chairs across the front of the Lake Placid American Legion with Cruisers enjoying Divine Ice Cream on a beautiful warm day. And along with all the Cruisers, there were a good number of doggies. Dogs so love a car show.
The Lake Placid American Legion was preparing their dining hall for their big Valentine’s Day Party later that evening, but they didn’t let the Cruisers go hungry. Commander Fred Pierce had some of his kitchen staff set up the outside grill behind the building. So, every now and then, everyone enjoyed the aroma of burgers cooking. You could see the dogs’ noses twitching!
When the Cruisers get a good turnout, they get a great 50-50 payout. 50-50 winner Larry Row went home with $250 cash stuffed in his pocket. Dave and Jeanne Bukis of Tomoka Heights were the 50-50 runner-up winner and went home with a $50 gift certificate from the Lake Placid GC Grillhouse.
The next Lake Country Cruiser Car & Bike Show will be Saturday, March 11 at the Lake Placid American Legion and will also be a Swap Meet.