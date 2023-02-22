What a difference a month makes! The Lake Country Cruisers January show was the coldest they ever experienced, but at the Saturday, Feb. 11 Car & Bike Show Swap Meet, it was 25 degrees warmer, and no one complained!

It was such a beautiful day, the Lake Country Cruisers tied their attendance record of 101 cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Their Swap Meet had fifteen parts swappers, with one that came from Fort Lauderdale! There were new Cruisers and a record number of Rat Rods. Dick and Marilyn Roddie were there with their 100-plus-year-old Hit’n Miss engine. It doesn’t get more nostalgic than that!

