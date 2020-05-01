SEBRING — Residents, at least 19 of them all around Lake Denton Road, signed a petition to have a 6-foot galvanized steel chain link fence with top rail.
They agreed on what they wanted to have there, even if they all had to pitch in and pay for it themselves, but they couldn’t agree with the county’s position that residents accept permanent responsibility for maintenance and repair of the chain link fence.
“In other words, should a vehicle crash through the fence now or anytime in the future, we (residents of Lake Denton Road) would have to pay for repair or replacement of the fence,” David and Annabel Humble said in an April 18 letter to their Lake Denton neighbors, “even though it is on public right-of-way property.”
The fencing sits on a narrow grass strip between Lake Denton Road and the multi-use path along the west shoulder of Panther Parkway.
County commissioners discussed the matter at their April 21 meeting. Based on information from County Administrator Randy Vosburg, commissioners decided by consensus that it would not be “fair” or “consistent” to do for Lake Denton Road residents what they hadn’t done for other residents along Panther Parkway. In those other instances, the county either paid part of the cost of upgraded fencing or the residents covered all the cost. The fencing went on residents’ property, and residents agreed to pay all their own maintenance and replacement.
The Lake Denton fence will sit on public right of way, between two public roads, and residents did not like the idea of accepting responsibility for something on public property.
“Putting liability on us for maintenance and repair of [a] fence located on public right-of-way (something that may not have ever been done here) simply is not acceptable,” the Humbles wrote. “Therefore, we have no choice but to accept installation of the pasture fencing.”
The couple had approached the County Commission on the issue at the March 3 commission meeting.
At that meeting, commissioners approved a $137,803 contract with Griffin Fence and Clearing Inc. to install 36,212 linear feet of wire field fence along Panther Parkway, of which 1,480 would be along Lake Denton Road.
Vosburg said at the time that the county budgeted $2.94 million for Panther Parkway in this fiscal year, and only spent $1.55 million, with plans to put the surplus toward other projects. Residents did not see why the county could not put some of the surplus toward a more substantial fence, especially since Sebring Parkway Phase 1 had the type of chain link fencing between residents and the four-lane road, from just north of Home Avenue to North Ridgewood Drive.
“Our residential neighbors to the south who live next to the parkway (near downtown Sebring) have for several years enjoyed six-foot high galvanized chain-link fencing installed and paid-for by the county,” the Humbles wrote. “Furthermore, to the best of our knowledge, no Sebring resident who lives next to the parkway has ever been asked or required to pay for damages to the six-foot chain-link fencing between them and the parkway.
“Obviously ‘fairness’ and ‘consistency’ does not apply to us,” the Humbles wrote. “If it did, we would get fencing comparable to that our residential Sebring neighbors have and we would not be required (now or ever) to accept responsibility for maintenance and repair of said fencing.”
Justin Whidden, a husband, father of two children and a business owner, said he let his neighbors go to county meetings and “not to make a circus out of the situation but to go about it level-headed expecting there would be give and take from both sides.”
He said residents met a year ago in front of their homes with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and other county staff, and left with some relief and hope on having something more secure than a short field fence.
Whidden said he made calls afterward and had approximately half a dozen conversations with Howerton, directly. He said, based on those conversations, he believed that Howerton would work to upgrade Panther Parkway fencing at Lake Denton Road with leftover funds, if at all possible.
Howerton, when contacted Thursday, said that was one spot on the Parkway where residents had similar concerns, not the only one, but he said he looked into it and took it to the commission.
“I asked, but the commissioners said, ‘No,’” Howerton said..
A public statement from county officials that the project was under budget gave him hope, Whidden said, and he wasn’t as persistent on getting answers or updates, but knew he and his neighbors were willing to pay for the fence outright to ensure the safety of their homes and families.
“This is not something we felt we should have to do but rather something we would do,” Whidden said. “That was until we were told all maintenance and liability would fall on us homeowners given a different fence were installed.”
As of Wednesday, Whidden said, the road had an incomplete field fence with a large section of open handrail, where anything can pass through, including garbage from passing motorists.
“I try to pick it up myself but inevitably some of it will make it into and pollute Lake Denton,” Whidden said.
Whidden said the residents were told that they might be allowed to plant a hedge, at their cost, on their side of the fence. Howerton said he has sent residents an application packet for a permit to do just that.
Howerton said residents would then have to maintain the hedge.