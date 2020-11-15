Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 766 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. It is priced at $529,900 and is listed with Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful, one-of-a-kind home is back on the market. Bring your buyers!
This beautiful Lake June home is a great Airbnb investment opportunity or a lake vacation home for the family. This home is “one of a kind.” Wood frame and wood shingle, custom built beautiful woods inside for flooring, walls, ceilings and spiral staircase. Large balcony upstairs and large patio downstairs.
The slate flooring came from the Old Zolfo Springs School House. The beautiful cypress wood front doors came from the Star Theatre in Arcadia. And the ornate wrought iron surrounding the windows comes from the Plaza Hotel in Arcadia. The French doors leading out to the lake came from the Old Floridian Hotel in Tampa. As you begin to walk out onto the dock you’ll see a magnificent bell that came from the “Tin Can Tourist Court” in Arcadia. The Tin Can Tourists were the original “RV’ers.”
The home has three bedrooms, two baths and a full kitchen upstairs, wet bar with a mini fridge downstairs, a refrigerator, stove and microwave outside in a separate room off the patio. The home has many unique features — portholes used as decorative features, anchors; the spiral staircase has a heavy rope used as the handrail, mermaids outside for decorations, a long dock leading to a two-story boathouse that has a sun deck and an enclosed lanai with a mini fridge and table and chairs.
Beautifully landscaped with automated irrigation. Has a security system as well. The home is situated on the beautiful and desired Lake June in Lake Placid, the caladium capital and the City of Murals. There are restaurants, shopping and medical facilities close by.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or send email to spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
