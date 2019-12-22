This home is located at 1048 Carrie Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $249,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming lakehouse has 80 feet of lakefront on Lake Carrie in the Leisure Lakes area. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The floor plan includes a spacious living room that opens to the family room to extend the living area. These two rooms can also be closed off with sliding glass doors. You will enjoy beautiful lake views from both rooms.
The kitchen was recently remodeled with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the dining space, which flows to the living room for an open floor plan.
The master bedroom is spacious and has a private bathroom with an updated vanity and step-in shower. There is always plenty of space for family and friends visiting. The secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share a hall/guest bathroom.
From the family room you can step outside into the backyard. Lakeside parties will be easy with the outdoor covered grilling area with a bar and refrigerator for beverages. There is a dock for your boat and jet ski. The bonus to Lake Carrie is two canals connect Lake Carrie to additional lakes. Lake June, which is 3,500 acres, is a short canal ride away. The other canal leads to Lake Henry. All three lakes offer outstanding opportunities for bass fishing, speck (crappie fishing) and boating. Nothing is better than hopping in your boat early in the morning with several choices for some top-notch fishing!
The home has easy maintenance with a metal roof, new a/c unit in 2017 and a new dock in 2018. This home is neat, clean and move-in ready.
If you are from South Florida, this home is perfect for a weekend home. Lake Placid is approximately two hours from most South Florida locations, the Orlando area or either coast. If you enjoy spending your winters in Florida to escape the snow and cold, or if you ever wanted to enjoy lake-life living year-round, this is a very affordable opportunity. Start living your lakehouse dream and start making a lifetime of memories with family and friends. There is lake fun for the whole family.
For information or to schedule a showing call or text Maureen Cool at 863-873-7243. Visit her website at TheCoolTeam.com.