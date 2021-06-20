This home is located at 5318 N. Huckleberry Lake Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $399,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming lake house has 85 feet of lakefront on Lake Huckleberry in the Harder Hall area. It has an easterly exposure for stunning sunrises.
The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage with over 2,400 living square feet. The split floor plan includes a spacious living room that flows to the dining room and opens to a large game room extending the living area. This game room has a bank of three sliding glass doors opening to a large screen lanai with both offering beautiful lake views.
The updated kitchen was recently remodeled with wood cabinetry, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is new. The kitchen has a large pass-through opening to the game room. Two breakfast counters offer seating for casual meals. One counter separates the dining room and the other counter separates the breakfast nook and family room. The family room has a large bay window with more lake views. The ceilings are high. A sliding glass door opens to the game room which is great when entertaining.
The master bedroom is spacious. The large L-shaped walk-in closet allow plenty of hanging space for clothes. The master bathroom has a large soak tub, updated vanity and a second vanity dressing space. The secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share a hall/guest bathroom. One bedroom offers beautiful lake views for family or guests.
From the screen lanai, step outside into the backyard where the lake-life style fun awaits you. There is a dock and boathouse with an electric lift and a covered activity deck sitting and relaxing lakeside. The beach has a white sand area. Lake Huckleberry offers excellent bass and speck (crappie) fishing). Nothing is better than hopping in your boat early in the morning to enjoy some top-notch fishing.
The home has easy maintenance with tile and vinyl wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The roof is eight years old and the A/C unit is five years old. This home is neat, clean and move-in ready.
If you are from South Florida, this home is perfect for a weekend home and is located approximately two hours from most South Florida locations, the Orlando area or either coast. If you enjoy spending your winters in Florida to escape the snow and cold, or if you ever wanted to enjoy lake-life year-round, this home may be right for you. Start living your lake house dream and start making a life-time of memories with family and friends.
For information or to schedule a showing, call or text Maureen Cool at 863-873-7243. Visit her website at TheCoolTeam.com.