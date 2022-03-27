This home is located at 4340 Rachael Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $345,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming lake house on Lake Rachael says “Lakehouse” to all who enter. The ¼ acre lot has 80 feet of lakefront on Lake Rachael, which is tucked away in the Sebring Country Estates. It has a southwesterly exposure for stunning sunsets.
The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage with 1,615 living square feet under air conditioning. Walk up to the front porch with plenty of room for rocking chairs. The two-story home makes a great use of space with a living room/dining room combination that flows to the kitchen and a door opens to the large 433-square-foot screened lanai for additional living space offering beautiful lake views.
The kitchen has wood cabinetry for that lake house vibe. A breakfast bar separates the dining area/living room. There is easy access from the garage to the kitchen for bringing in groceries. The kitchen has a large pantry closet for storage. The high-volume ceiling creates an open feel throughout. The first floor also has two secondary bedrooms and a hall/guest bathroom. One bedroom overlooks the lake. Storage is not lacking in this home with more storage under the staircase.
Now move upstairs to the owner’s en-suite. This private space is a true retreat. The 18-by-12-foot bedroom has sliders that open to a private balcony overlooking the lake. What a great spot to watch the stars at night or enjoy a morning cup of coffee. In addition, there is a private bathroom, large walk-in closet and a loft that overlooks the living room and a window overlooking the lake. The loft is a flex space area – private media area, home office or den. The choice is yours.
From the screen lanai, step outside into the backyard where nature awaits you. Lake Rachael has no public access and is perfect for kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding. Bird watching on the lake is pure joy. The dock/activity deck has a spot for sitting and unwinding at the end of the day. You can also bring your fishing pole and see what you reel in, as there are some good size bass in this lake.
This home is virtually maintenance-free with a metal roof, steel framed construction and vinyl siding. The garage is 25 feet deep and 17 feet wide with room for a golf cart or lake toys.
If you are from South Florida, this home is perfect for a weekend home and is located approximately two hours from most South Florida locations, the Orlando area or either coast. If you enjoy spending your winters in Florida to escape the snow and cold, or if you ever wanted to enjoy a beautiful lake view year-round, this home may be right for you.
