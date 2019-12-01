This home is located at 2203 Manatee Drive in Sebring. It is priced to sell at $254,900 and is listed with The Cool Team – Maureen Cool and Lisa Kneram of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming lake house is centrally located in Sebring and has 78 feet of lakefront on a quarter acre lot on Lake Sebring. The home was extensively remodeled and includes faux tiled wood flooring throughout the home, all new kitchen and updated bathrooms. From the moment you step into the foyer you will notice the lake view. The home comes totally furnished and the wicker living room furniture gives the vibes of lake house living. You will appreciate the great use of space with the open floor plan.
The kitchen and dining room space are to the right of the living room. The kitchen features oak cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry room conveniently adjoins the kitchen. The informal dining room space overlooks the lake and is a great spot for your morning coffee, casual meals or entertaining friends and family for dinner. The living room and dining area open with sliding glass doors to the large enclosed 37-by-14-foot Florida room. A wall of windows brings the outdoors in.
The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and has approximately 1,500 living square feet in addition to the family room which adds an additional 500 square feet of living. The master bedroom has a private bathroom. Another set of glass sliding doors open from the master bedroom to the Florida room. Imagine waking up in the morning to a beautiful lake view to start your day. The secondary bedroom is a perfect spot for family or friends visiting. The hall/guest bathroom is remodeled and spacious.
Now let’s step outside the Florida room and walk down to the white sand beach. You will own one of the few boathouses in Highlands County with a sundeck roof. The dock was rebuilt in 2017 along with the 14-by-12-foot sundeck. The boat house has an electric lift. Lake Sebring is 494 acres and has one public boat ramp. There is very little boat traffic on the lake other than other residents around the lake. Lake Sebring has good bass and speck (crappie) fishing. Nothing is better than hopping in your boat early in the morning for some top-notch fishing. If you don’t have a boat, there is one in the boathouse and it is negotiable.
This home is low maintenance with a brick exterior and a new metal roof in 2017. The interior has been freshly painted. The home has city water and a well with a new pump for irrigation.
Who is this the ideal home for? It is perfect for year-round living, a second home for the winter or a weekend retreat. It can be rented on Airbnb when you are not enjoying the home. Lake Sebring is conveniently located between Sebring and Avon Park and is close to shopping, restaurants and the Sebring Parkway. It is two hours of either coast, South Florida and Orlando making it an easy getaway from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan areas.
For information or to schedule a showing, call or text Lisa Kneram at 863-443-9276 or Maureen Cool at 863-873-7243. Visit our website at TheCoolTeam.com.