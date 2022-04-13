In case you haven’t heard, the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) has given us another reason to go fishing. A reason that could actually be pretty rewarding!
To celebrate season 10 of the TrophyCatch program, FWC biologists tagged 10 trophy-sized largemouth bass with bright pink tags and their secret fishing locations have been divulged. Each angler that catches and documents a pink-tagged bass will score a $5,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops, $1,000 to shop at AFTCO, with a chance to win an additional $10,000, according to an FWC press release.
“Our freshwater biologists tagged 10 huge bass across the state – just about everyone is within a day-trip’s distance to fish for one of these tagged bass from a boat, kayak or even the bank. Now comes the fun part for anglers!” said KP Clements, Director of FWC’s TrophyCatch program. “Get out there and catch one! Tag, you’re it!”
Fish have been tagged at:
- Newnans Lake
- Lake George
- Lake Talquin
- Lake Walk-in-Water
- Tenoroc Fish Management Area
- Lake Trafford
- Lake Istokpoga
- Lake Griffin
- Lake Rousseau
- Johns Lake
To qualify for prizes, you must:
1. Catch a bass with the pink Ba$$ Tag via hook and line.
2. Remove and keep the pink Ba$$ tag by cutting the tag close to the bass.
3. Photo or video doccument the entire bass on a scale with a readable weight to be submitted into TrophyCatch (TC) according to TC Rules.
4. Report your tag by calling the phone number on the tag, and RETAIN the tag for prize verification.
5. Live release the bass back into the same water system that it was caught.
• Anglers must follow all applicable State of Florida fishing regulations, including having a valid fishing license (or exemption).
• The TrophyCatch Ba$$ promotion ends on September 30, 2022.
• Any bass bearing Ba$$ tags caught after September 30, 2022, receive a standard $100 tag payment.
• If a bass bearing a Ba$$ tag is caught and weighs less than 8 lbs., the angler must still document the fish’s weight according to TC Rules and submit it to TC.
• Prizing will be awarded at a Ceremony following the end of the 10-TAG promotion, prizing will start at $1,000
• FWC employees including OPS are not eligible to win prizes.
• Follow the TrophyCatch Rules and these 10-TAG Rules. TrophyCatch rules can be found at www.trophycatch.com.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, better known as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.