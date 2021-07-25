Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 2629 Pinewood Boulevard in Sebring. It is priced at $349,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell, broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group, Luxury Division.
Welcome to the private enclave of Pine N Lake Estates. You know what they say about real estate, it is all about location. This home has just that, nestled in this community that is private yet close to everything. You will want to make this your new address. Pine N Lake Estates is a deed restricted community with a private Lake Jackson access. This allows you private lake access with use of a dock, without the taxes. That is fabulous!
The home was custom built in 2003 and features 2,408 square feet under air-conditioned space and 2,996 under roof. The floor plan has three spacious bedrooms, a front office, Great room, dining room, breakfast nook in kitchen, in-house laundry room and attached garage. The lot is oversized too – 80 feet wide and 137 feet deep. There is lush landscaping with irrigation and mature trees.
Custom features in this home are abundant: beautiful transom windows; high vaulted ceilings throughout the entire home; real hardwood floors; exclusive, noise center, inter wall, sound deadening space (great insulation too); vent-free, corner, gas fireplace and high quality, dual-pane thermal “E” windows, in all the main spaces; large French windows with mini blinds built in, accessing the back open porch.
The kitchen features solid surface countertops, Craftmaid maple wood cabinets, premium appliance package and can lighting.
The master bathroom features oversized jetted soaking tub, additional walk-in shower, comfort-height bath cabinet and fixtures. A media panel package includes dual hardwire CATV cable running to each room and a Roku 50-inch TV flat screen.
There is a stamped concrete large driveway and an open front porch.
This home has so many more upgrades, it is a must see to appreciate.
