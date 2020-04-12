This home is at 3440 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
Imagine having your morning cup of coffee on your front porch overlooking the beautiful views of Lake Jackson. This home was custom built to have that North Georgia feel right here in Central Florida. Kinda like “On Golden Pond.” The exterior of this home has large river rock for that cabin feel and fantastic front open porch.
There are two lots for a total of 211 frontage by 200 deep. The property across the street is also your private oasis directly on the shores of Lake Jackson.
Inside you have 2,424 living square feet that features high ceilings and corner natural gas fireplace to cozy up to for those very few cold nights. Some of the many features include metal roof, double hung Thermopane low-E windows, wood laminate flooring in most of the home and tile in the wet areas, built-in cabinets and shelves, natural gas cooktop with a Jenaire fan top. Kitchen features Corian solid surface countertops, solid wood cabinets with pull-out drawers and a high top bar area with tons of cabinet space and countertop space.
The home has two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and are handicapped accessible too. There is a built-in open bookcase in the front library room.
The water is on-demand hot and is serviced by central water and sewer.
The property next door is included in this sale and gives you over 200 feet of water frontage. Buy and live in the main house while you build your dream home next door. Endless opportunities await you and your imagination.
Lake Jackson is a sandy ridge recreational lake considered the Crown Jewel of Sebring. Here you have it all and then some. Come check out this unique opportunity before it is gone. Lake Jackson is a sandy ridge bottom lake located in Sebring city limits.
