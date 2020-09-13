This home is located at 1141 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $624,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This grand, elegant, impressive and beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath lakefront home sits on Lake Jackson. Surrounded by lush landscaping, water fountain in the front and back, ample parking spaces in addition to the two-car garage and gated oversized carport. As you enter through the gorgeous double doors into the large foyer you’ll be mesmerized with the elegance of the large marble tile throughout and amazing views of Lake Jackson.
The gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar has recessed lighting, elegant crown molding and a side door that leads to the carport and the backyard. The dining area can easily fit a large table for at least 10 with room for your pretty cabinets. What the homeowner has enjoyed as the foyer for all her collections, used to be the living room and could serve as a family room or den. With high ceilings, the great room has amazing views of the park-like setting backyard and the lake. In this great room you’ll enjoy a beautiful gas fireplace and large built-in shelves for your collectibles or family pictures. Step into French double doors into the 600-square-foot open patio with exposed roof trusses. This beautiful space, made for entertaining, has its own air conditioner, is in glass enclosures, and a large wall-mounted TV is included.
There are two spacious master suites and a third bedroom for guests. Both master suites have a sitting area and master bathrooms with marble tile. The downstairs master suite has his and hers vanities and two closets. The indoor laundry room has a large closet, cabinet space, washer and dryer included and access to the garage.
The inviting, peaceful, park-like backyard might be where you want to spend most of your days. There’s a patio with misters around the large tree and a one-car garage size “shed” currently set up as a tiki bar with fridge and pass-thru window. There’s also a fun half boat on a deck that’s set up with a table, umbrella and wraparound seating. A beach entertaining paradise with a large stainless steel table and gazebo right up against the crystal clear water. Concerned about weather or security when you’re away? There are remote controlled hurricane shutters, whole house generator & security system. Also, night lighting with electric wiring all underground. There is so much to this home. Centrally located close to downtown and all the major shopping and restaurants.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#275393