The Rotary Club of Sebring and local residents at a previous Lake Jackson cleanup day in Sebring.

 COURTESY PHOTO

There are some 100 lakes in Highlands County that provide an excellent source of recreation. Lake Jackson in Sebring is among the busiest bodies of water because of its beaches and boating. The Rotary Club of Sebring aims to keep it clean with its Lake Jackson cleanup day set from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12.

The public is invited, and encouraged to help keep the lake clean for the wildlife as well as the swimmers, boaters and fishermen. Volunteers can meet up at Veterans Beach where there will be signs and a crowd.

