There are some 100 lakes in Highlands County that provide an excellent source of recreation. Lake Jackson in Sebring is among the busiest bodies of water because of its beaches and boating. The Rotary Club of Sebring aims to keep it clean with its Lake Jackson cleanup day set from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12.
The public is invited, and encouraged to help keep the lake clean for the wildlife as well as the swimmers, boaters and fishermen. Volunteers can meet up at Veterans Beach where there will be signs and a crowd.
High school students can get a jump on the new school year by logging in some volunteer hours. Younger children should have an adult with them, according to the club’s President-elect Todd Scholl. The club also needs people with boats to haul in anything not naturally found in the lake. Besides trash, they have found a grocery cart and old tires. No gold doubloons have been found. However, there’s always a first time for everything.
There is no need to RSVP, simply show up at 8 a.m. at the public parking lot at Veterans Beach, 4270 Lakeview Dr., Sebring. Dress in clothing and shoes that are comfortable and allright to get wet. Shoes could also get muddy at the edges of the lake. Scholl said those going on a boat may want to wear a bathing suit as well as a life jacket.
The Rotarians have been cleaning the shores and the water of the lake for the past three years, member Carl Cool said. For more information, call Cool at 863-214-1527.
The cleanup is normally done sometime in August or September, depending on events taking place on the lake.
“The Rotarian’s core principle is service,” Scholl said. “Service to our community is paramount. We try to pick projects that benefit most of the community.”
Scholl said the club recently cleaned up Hammock Road in Sebring. In addition, club members host a gratitude luncheon for first responders annually. “Are You Smarter than a Rotarian,” is a game they play with school-age children. The club also has fundraisers for charities and non-profits, such as Sebring Meals on Wheels and the Humane Society of Highlands County.