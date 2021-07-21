LAKE PLACID — A new boat rental company in Lake Placid has only been in business a couple months here and is making an impact on the community. Lake June Pontoon rents out pontoon boats and a brand-new fishing boat. But the owners have been going above and beyond that.
On Tuesday, July 13, a special needs person was treated to an escorted pontoon tour on Lake Carrie and then into Lake June.
Just a couple weeks ago, Kristen Smoyer and her partner, Mel Dolan, sponsored a Lake Placid Cleanup weekend. Over 10 tons of junk were picked up around town and transported to the county landfill. With help from area businesses, the project was a huge success. Another clean up is scheduled for November.
Smoyer and Dolan met six years ago in Destin, up in the Florida panhandle where Smoyer was in the boat rental industry. After some time in Sebastian, they discovered Lake Placid and decided to move to a home on Lake Carrie where they set up their operation.
In addition to the boat rental business, Smoyer is the World Champion Fly Boarder. It’s a sport that propels her 60 feet into the air from a jet ski. She then does acrobatic moves while in the air over the water. She performed on Lake June prior to the 4th of July fireworks display. The competition has taken her and Dolan to Spain, Ireland and the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, they learned about Shadow Clancy, 23, who is confined to a wheelchair. His mother, Dr. Melody Clancy, is a local acupuncturist. On a recent doctor’s visit, the news she received about her son wasn’t good. So, the pontoon boat ride was very much appreciated.
Friends Jeff and Lilly Stanley came along on the ride to help manuver the wheelchair onto the boat.
Smoyer, who has a son with some occasional health issues, knew that Shadow would enjoy a ride down the long, scenic canal that leads out into Lake June. Dolan has been in the food service industry for 17 years and can be found working her regular job at Dock 633 Restaurant on Lake June Road.
Lake June Pontoons offers three luxury pontoons and a well-equipped fishing boat for daily rental. They even deliver the boats to other surrounding lakes. Multi-day discounts are available, too. The boats come with a full tank of fuel and safety instructions. Plus, they are fully insured. For particulars, call 863-464-0236. “Why own a boat and keep it up when you can just rent one? Everyone comes back to shore with a smile!,” Smoyer said.