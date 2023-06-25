Lake June Pontoons with special passengers

One of Lake June Pontoons luxury boats floats by on Lake Carrie in July 2021 with passengers on board enjoying the lake. The business has been operating in Lake Placid for almost two years, but recently ran into opposition from operating out of a residential lot in the northwest cove. County officials are working with the owners to have the business use public boat ramps.

 JERRY MEISENHEIMER/CORRESPONDENT

Lake June Pontoons still has a business in Lake Placid, renting pontoon boats and personal watercraft to visitors.

However, they won’t be allowed to continue doing it from the site they’ve been using in the Lake June Cove, on the northwest corner of the lake. County officials, instead, are working with owner Kristen Smoyer to have her use public boat ramps for that business.

