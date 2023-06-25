Lake June Pontoons still has a business in Lake Placid, renting pontoon boats and personal watercraft to visitors.
However, they won’t be allowed to continue doing it from the site they’ve been using in the Lake June Cove, on the northwest corner of the lake. County officials, instead, are working with owner Kristen Smoyer to have her use public boat ramps for that business.
That’s what county commissioners clarified on Tuesday after receiving multiple comments and, as some of them put it, harassment from social media users on the subject.
Up until now, Smoyer has had a special use permit from the county to operate from 1040 Lake June Road, which sits between two residential subdivisions, both of whose residents have complained to the county about the business.
As a result of those complaints, Highlands County commissioners said early this month that they didn’t want to move forward with previous plans to discuss and possibly enact a special exception option within the county code to allow such businesses in residential areas.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said at the time that he’d received photographs showing people parking on the property and a storage container in use on the property, in violation of the temporary use permit.
This past Tuesday, Commission Chair Chris Campbell said he’d had a three-hour meeting with Smoyer, for whom he said 70% of her business involves delivering rental pontoon boats to rental houses on the lake, not having people come to her.
Campbell said county staff is working with her to let the remainder of her business operate out of a public boat ramp.
“We’re trying to save her summer season,” Campbell said.
Meanwhile, he took issue with some of the statements thrown out on social media about the issue, including an assertion that the county had revoked her business license, which he said the county did not and could not do.
Mike Sorensen, president of the all-volunteer nonprofit Greater Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association, said anytime that someone can improve the use of the lake for other people, that’s a good thing, especially tourists.
He said he fell in love with Lake June years ago before finally buying a house there 15 years ago. He also asserted that a lot of property owners on the lake rent their homes out in the summer as Airbnb sites.
“You know, that’s a lot of people coming in,” Sorensen said. “People like it and stay.”
He also pointed out some of the community-minded work Smoyer had done, such as cleaning tons of garbage out of the lake and providing life vests to kids on the lake.
“She’s part of the solution. We want to make sure she’s treated well,” Sorensen said.
Kirouac said Tuesday that not one commissioner said a boat rental business wasn’t needed: “She’s a good person,” he said.
However, Kirouac said doing great things does not excuse her from breaking the land development regulations by setting up on residential property before asking county staff about it.
“I’m going to stand with the homeowners, OK,” Kirouac said. “She started out wrong right out of the chute on this matter.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said she impressed him with her desire to run a good business, and he believes she has good character, but he said he wouldn’t want a boat rental next to his house.
If he had it to do over, he said, he would have asked the county to pause for a week to let Smoyer and county staff work on getting her moved to a new spot.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said Smoyer could have and should have put her boats in only at either H.L. Bishop Park or Lake June Park, both public access points.
“But doing it in a residential area is not going to work for this council member,” Tuck said.