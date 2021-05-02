This home is located at 23 Cove Road in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $712,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Bring your boat and clothes! A truly beautiful four-bedroom, two-bath furnished Lake June, pool home. Just over 2,500 living square feet, with a 2018 roof, a split plan with an open great room concept, high ceilings, all tile flooring, crown molding and beautiful coastal colors throughout.
Step into the pretty foyer entrance with double doors that lead into the formal/informal dining room area with a view of the pond and you’ll see plenty of space for that large dining table, hutch, china cabinet and more.
This home has a gourmet kitchen where a chef can truly shine. The kitchen opens to the living room and it has gorgeous granite countertops, a double oven, a glass stove top with built-in range hood in the island, lots of cabinet space, even a wine cooler and a trash compactor. You’ll also have ample prep space at the large breakfast bar with a small sink. The kitchen also has a cute breakfast nook, window bench seating with extra storage underneath and a beautiful view of the pool.
Off the kitchen is the bright, cozy living room with a wood fireplace. There is a grand master suite with a big bay window and a walk-in closet with access to the spacious, spa-like en-suite that has a corner tub, glass walk-in shower and double vanity sink. The other bedrooms are also a great size, two with big bay windows as well and one with access to the pool area.
An inside laundry room with laundry tub and cabinets, it’s conveniently located just off the master bedroom and kitchen and accessible from your driveway. Enjoy the Florida sun in the spacious caged-in, pool area with an electric heated pool with fountain or walk down to your double boat dock with electric and water to take your boat out and explore Lake June.
Quail Cove is a nice, quiet area with great neighbors, ideal for nature lovers and an HOA fee that covers water and common grounds maintenance. This gorgeous home can be great to enjoy seasonally or year round, either way it’s ready for you! Come take a look today.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#279957